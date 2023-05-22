Ariana Madix Officially Moves Out of Home She Shared with Ex Tom Sandoval: 'Ready to Dip'

The Vanderpump Rules star previously revealed that she and Sandoval were still both living in their house after they split and she is hoping to put it up for sale soon

Published on May 22, 2023 03:26 PM
Ariana Madix moves out!
Photo: GP / MEGA

Ariana Madix is finally saying farewell to the home she shared with her ex Tom Sandoval.

In an Instagram Story posted on Monday, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a video of her outside their Los Angeles home, with packed up cardboard boxes in the background. "Ready to dip out," she wrote on the video alongside a smirking emoji.

The couple of nine years split in March after it was revealed that Sandoval had been having an affair with his and Madix's Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. However, they continued to live together in the property for several months following the end of their romantic relationship.

Ariana Madix moves out!
GP / MEGA

Madix talked about her desire to sell the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home they purchased and remodeled together on Today with Hoda & Jenna on May 18. After the hosts pointed out that continuing to share the home with her ex wasn't an ideal living situation, Madix revealed she's looking to list it.

"I've been on the phone with a real estate agent," she said. "And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life."

She shared a similar sentiment the night prior on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, saying, "My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on."

Ariana Madix moves out!
Ariana Madix/instagram

While she confirmed to host Andy Cohen that both she and Sandoval still lived in the home, they "do not interact on any level" and use "go-betweens" to communicate when necessary.

A source told PEOPLE in March, "Right now, Tom and Ariana are still living in the same home, but sleeping in separate rooms. There's a lot to figure out with their living situation but no plans have been made yet."

The pair gave PEOPLE an exclusive first look at their newly decorated home in 2021. Even then, they admitted they didn't always see eye-to-eye on the house.

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix
Eric Locko. Inset: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"We both have our own tastes and style, but we also have strong personalities," said Sandoval. According to the bar owner, he likes a style that is "funkier and a little bit louder" while Ariana prefers a "serene and tranquil" vibe.

He continued, explaining that he couldn't just sit back during the decorating. "Sometimes [decorating a home] can stereotypically be like, okay, the girl kind of does all the decor and the guy is like 'I just need these two things,'" he explained. "But it definitely wasn't like that with us."

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's family room. Eric Locko

The home's financing also become a point of contention on the show.

In an October 2021 episode of Vanderpump Rules, it was revealed that Sandoval took out a home equity loan so that he could finance his bar Schwartz and Sandy's that he owns with his costar Tom Schwartz.

At the time, Lisa Vanderpump expressed her concerns to Madix over how Sandoval's major financial decision might affect her.

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's dining room. Eric Locko

"He's doing that loan, but it's only against his own equity. It doesn't affect me at all," Madix told Vanderpump during the season 9 episode. Vanderpump later pointed out that it can't just be "against his own equity" as the two are "joint co-owners" of the home.

"I'm not sure that Ariana quite understands the concept of putting your house up as collateral," Vanderpump said. "If they default on their loan, then the bank never goes and takes half the house back. It's like, 'Ariana, you stay in bed. We only want Tom's half.' It doesn't work like that."

