Ariana Grande Has an Upside-Down Christmas Tree Because 'Sometimes Life Just Be Upside-Down'

Ariana Grande’s life was turned around by the Manchester terrorist bombings that took the lives of 22 of her fans — so much so that the singer embraced the upside-down in the album artwork of her fourth studio album, Sweetener, the music video video for its first single, “No Tears Left to Cry,” and various social media postings she’s sent out since.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

So it should only be fitting to see that the 25-year-old carried over the topsy-turvy aesthetic when decorating her New York City pad for Christmas.

On social media Tuesday, Ariana and her brother Frankie Grande both shared photos of her Christmas tree, which was hung from her ceiling. “Waiting for Santa,” Frankie, 35, captioned his post in upside down script.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The decoration is adorned with white lights and silver ornaments, a sea of packages at it’s base (or in this case, it’s top).

When asked about the evergreen by TMZ photographers, Ariana explained, “sometimes life just be upside down.”

RELATED: Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree! See How Celebs Are Decorating Their Evergreens at Home

RELATED: Twitter Doesn’t Know How to React to Upside Down Christmas Trees: ‘I Have a Lot of Questions’

Back in June, Ariana revealed how she stumbled upon the upside-down concept for this era in her career, explaining that the idea arose organically in a conversation she was having at the time with a friend.

“That was kind of it for me at the time,” she wrote to a fan on Twitter. “I had been feeling very upside-down for a while and the simplicity of that was like, ‘Oh duh, wow.’ ”

i showed aaron a photo and he was sitting opposite me and he said ‘i even love it upsidedown’ and that was kind of it for me

at the time i had been feeling v ‘upsidedown’ for a while & the simplicity of that was like oh duh wow my bestie a genius 🌫 everything clicked after that — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 18, 2018

RELATED: Curious Cat Destroying Your Christmas Tree? Meet the ‘Half Tree’ Solution for Sale Now

Of course, Ariana isn’t the only one who has carried the upside-down design over to her Christmas tree. The new take on a classic Christmas decoration recently went viral on Twitter, with stores like Target selling the trendy trees for $285.99 – $1,041.28.

While there are multiple explanations being thrown out there as to why anybody would ever want to hang a Christmas tree upside-down, one Twitter user who claimed to have written for the Hammacher Schlemmer catalogue, said that they used to sell a lot of these trees. “Apparently people like them because they better showcase the ornaments (i.e. they don’t hang down & get lost in bushy lower branches).”

Home decor website The Spruce claimed that upside down Christmas trees are common in Central and Eastern Europe because it serves as a symbol of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.

Hotel del Coronado Hotel del Coronado

Not everybody thought the upside down Christmas tree trend was funny, of course. Newsweek reported that during a segment on Fox & Friends, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said these Christmas trees reminded him of “everything that is wrong” with today.

“It’s like an upside-down world. It’s like Seinfeld, the bizarro world. Like you can be a U.S. senator after groping people on a picture and nobody has any accountability for it,” Lewandowski said, referencing a photo of Sen. Al Franken touching a woman’s breasts while she was sleeping.

“That’s what the upside-down Christmas tree means to me,” Lewandowski continued.

Ariana Grande ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ariana continues to push through after her tumultuous year — which included the end of her engagement to Pete Davidson in October.

On Tuesday, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her latest single, “Imagine.”

It was the first time Ariana had been back at 30 Rock since attempting to visit her SNL star ex at 30 Rock following his troubling note on social media over the weekend.