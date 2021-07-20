Grande and Davidson moved into the luxury building shortly after they began dating in May 2018

Ariana Grande's Former NYC Apartment, Where She Lived With Pete Davidson, Sells for $13.5M

Just like magic, the luxurious apartment building Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson lived in during their short-lived engagement in 2018 is saying thank u, next and moving on to a new owner.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 28, and the SNL comedian, 27 — who began dating in May 2018, got engaged after a few weeks and split in October 2018 — moved into one of the most luxurious buildings in New York City shortly after they got together. It was reported at the time to be worth $16 million.

Now, the 4023-square-foot unit, located directly over the famous High Line park in Chelsea, has sold for approximately $13.5 million, a real estate source tells PEOPLE. It was listed with Million Dollar Listing: New York star Steve Gold. The buyer was represented by Phillip Salem of Compass.

Perched 100 feet above street level, the former couple's minimalist home boasts five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a giant dressing room in the main bedroom.

Ariana Grande - Pete Davidson - NYC Apartment Credit: James E Smolka @james_smolka

The futuristic kitchen features double dishwashers, double refrigerators, a steam oven and a wine refrigerator, and leads into the large family room/entertaining space. Ten-foot-high ceilings and 10-foot-wide windows provide a bright and airy atmosphere and eye-catching views overlooking the city.

Ariana Grande - Pete Davidson - NYC Apartment Credit: James E Smolka @james_smolka

In addition to the indoor space, the unit also includes a 1361-square-foot step-out terrace with views of the Empire State Building.

Built in the winter of 2017, the boutique apartment complex was designed inside and out by the late, famed architect Dame Zaha Hadid. It was one of the last buildings she worked on.

Ariana Grande - Pete Davidson - NYC Apartment Credit: James E Smolka @james_smolka

A favorite among celebrities, the building has many standout features, including an on-site fitness facility with a juice bar and a 75-foot indoor pool, lit from above by a massive skylight; a private IMAX theater; an entertaining space directly connected to one of the city's most famous parks; a private, bookable spa suite with a steam room, sauna, hot tub and plunge pool; and a "secured parking portal," which is essentially an automated valet.

Ariana Grande - Pete Davidson - NYC Apartment Credit: James E Smolka @james_smolka

Grande teased that she and Davidson had moved in together on her Instagram Stories in June 2018, sharing an image from Spongebob Squarepants, showing the cartoon character sitting on the floor with a big smile as he holds a tissue.

35474734_10160718626725045_4151876418969534464_n.jpg Ariana Grande/Instagram

"Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines," she captioned the picture.

Two months later, in August 2018, Davidson joked to GQ that the apartment was still minimally furnished. "It's like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks — you know what I mean?" he told the publication. "We're learning how to be adults. We're having a really fun time."

pete-davidson-ariana-grande Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

He also joked at the time about Grande paying for the home on her own.

"She's like, 'This is our house,' and I'm like, 'You're very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,'" he said in his signature deadpan style. "She's like, 'We're getting married!' And I'm like, 'I know, thank you for letting me stay here.'"