Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Rumored New Apartment Has Some Insane Amenities

Juice bar. Check. Skylit pool. Check. IMAX. Yes, seriously. Check.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have reportedly moved into a new apartment together, and it’s in one of the most over-the-top luxury buildings in New York City.

While PEOPLE will not be disclosing the location of the home to protect the newly engaged couple’s privacy, we can share some of the insane amenities on offer.

In addition to the juice bar, which is located in the Manhattan building’s on-site fitness facility, there’s a 75-foot indoor pool, lit from above by a massive skylight. The most unusual feature, however, is unheard of even for a celeb-friendly building: a genuine IMAX theater.

It’s one of the only private IMAX screens in a residential building anywhere in the world. It has just 12 seats and can be reserved for private events.

The building’s “wellness level” features a private spa suite that can also be booked for use by residents. It includes a steam room, sauna, hot tub and plunge pool.

There’s also an entertaining space that can be used to host events and connects directly to one of the city’s most famous parks. And, for ultimate privacy, there is what the developer dubs a “secured parking portal,” which is essentially an automated valet.

Ironically, some of the units have a standout feature that puts everything on display: freestanding bathtubs located right in front of floor-to-ceiling windows.

Since it was completed this past winter, the new build has welcomed high-profile renters. Sting reportedly picked up a place with his wife, Trudie Styler, after selling their $56 million penthouse last year.

The first two sales, in 2017, came in at over $6 million each for two-bedroom units, according to 6sqft. And Curbed has a 2,000-square foot, 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath rental going for $22,500 per month around the same time.

Grande teased that the couple had moved in together on her Instagram Stories, sharing an image from Spongebob Squarepants, showing the cartoon character sitting on the floor with a big smile as he holds a tissue.

“Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines,” the 24-year-old singer captioned the picture.

TMZ wrote on Wednesday that the couple had moved into a $16 million luxury apartment in Manhattan.

PEOPLE previously reported that they went shopping for furniture together.

Grande, who just dropped a new single, “The Light Is Coming,” with Nicki Minaj, and Saturday Night Live cast member Davidson, 24, had been dating for just a few weeks before getting engaged. He proposed with a 3-carat diamond reportedly worth nearly $100 thousand.