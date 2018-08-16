Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s $16 Million Apartment Has ‘Six Beanbags’ but ‘No Forks'

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande know about making a serious commitment — but they’re just not ready to buy a couch together.

“It’s like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks—you know what I mean?” Davidson tells GQ of the engaged couple’s new luxury apartment in New York City, which cost a reported $16 million. But their casual living situation seems to suit them just fine for now. “We’re learning how to be adults. We’re having a really fun time,” says the SNL cast member, 24.

RELATED: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Rumored New Apartment Has Some Insane Amenities

Grande alone purchased the condo, GQ clarifies, which the couple moved into earlier this summer. But Davidson is very grateful for the upgraded living situation and regularly tells his fiancée so.

“She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,'” he says in his signature deadpan style. “She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.'”

WATCH THIS: Nick Cannon Says Pete Davidson Called Him Before Popping the Question to Ariana Grande

Grande, 24, seemingly confirmed they had moved in on her Instagram Stories in June and also poked fun at their lack of furniture.

The singer posted an image from Spongebob Squarepants that showed the cartoon character sitting on the floor with a big smile as he holds a tissue. “Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines,” she captioned the picture.

Katie McCurdy

Though their unit is still in need of the necessities, their luxury building has plenty of over-the-top amenities to serve the pair.

There’s the juice bar, which is located in the on-site fitness facility; a wellness level with a private spa; a 75-foot indoor pool, lit from above by a massive skylight; and a “secured parking portal,” which is essentially an automated valet.

RELATED: A-Listers at Home: Inside the Stunning Houses of Jennifer Aniston, Mindy Kaling, Courteney Cox and More

The most unusual feature, however, is unheard of even for a celeb-friendly building: a genuine IMAX theater. It’s one of the only private IMAX screens in a residential building anywhere in the world.

Grande and Davidson had been dating for just a few weeks before getting engaged. He proposed with a 3-carat diamond reportedly worth nearly $100 thousand.

For more, pick up the September issue of GQ, on newsstands August 21, or visit gq.com.