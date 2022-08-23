Real Estate CEO Ari Rastegar Gets His Celebrity Friends To Open Up About Failure On His New Podcast

Real estate mogul Ari Rastegar turned his personal struggles into lucrative rewards and he and his celebrity friends are excited to tell listeners all about it on his podcast, The Gift of Failure.

"It's had a pretty nice reception," Rastegar, who kicked off his podcast with guests like G-Eazy, Killer Mike and NFL pro Brian Urlacher tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We've really covered a lot of breadth to get guidance from different types of spiritual leaders [and] celebrities that really delve into this question of what is failure? The answers have been unbelievable—will bring tears to your eyes listening."

Rastegar knows the sting of a setback well himself.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

After his parents divorced when he was a young child, the business investor got so lost that he almost didn't graduate high school. But he says one day he woke up and realized if he wanted to be successful, he needed to make a change.

"When it came time to go to college, I had to go to two community colleges before being accepted into Texas A&M," Rastegar, who graduated at the top of his college class while delivering pizzas, said. "Having that type of life and then starting my company with a $3,000 loan... [Now] we're moving into the billions of assets. I'm in awe of that gift of being able to have gone through those types of travesties to be able to be where I am."

Ari Rastegar

Thanks to his celebrity pals, the entrepreneur is hoping to use his platform to reach others who may be struggling, through deep and informative conversations.

"We have clients that are NBA athletes, NFL athletes, rappers, musicians," Rastegar explains of his upcoming guests.

The author, whose book, The Gift of Failure, hits shelves this September, says he's in awe of how his friends have climbed their way to the top of their game.

Ari Rastegar

"To be able to hear from these different people from different walks of life that have reached super stardom in their own right, to see that they all bleed blue really shows you the human condition," Rastegar says. "When [G-Eazy] talks about how he almost quit making music, it's something that [shows] those of us that have tried anything of any merit, have failed."

Rastegar still has goals for future guests as he continues to try and spread his positive message.

"Tony Robins," the Founder and CEO of the Rastegar Property Company says of his dream guest. "Tony is an unbelievable speaker in inspiration, motivator, giving you the blueprint to hack your life."