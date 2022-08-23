Real Estate CEO Ari Rastegar Gets His Celebrity Friends To Open Up About Failure On His New Podcast

G-Eazy Killer Mike and NFL pro Brian Urlacher are among his famous guests

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2022 02:59 PM

Real estate mogul Ari Rastegar turned his personal struggles into lucrative rewards and he and his celebrity friends are excited to tell listeners all about it on his podcast, The Gift of Failure.

"It's had a pretty nice reception," Rastegar, who kicked off his podcast with guests like G-Eazy, Killer Mike and NFL pro Brian Urlacher tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We've really covered a lot of breadth to get guidance from different types of spiritual leaders [and] celebrities that really delve into this question of what is failure? The answers have been unbelievable—will bring tears to your eyes listening."

Rastegar knows the sting of a setback well himself.

Guest, Founder of Capital A Entertainment Ariah Rastegar, Sean "Diddy" Combs at Tower Building on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

After his parents divorced when he was a young child, the business investor got so lost that he almost didn't graduate high school. But he says one day he woke up and realized if he wanted to be successful, he needed to make a change.

"When it came time to go to college, I had to go to two community colleges before being accepted into Texas A&M," Rastegar, who graduated at the top of his college class while delivering pizzas, said. "Having that type of life and then starting my company with a $3,000 loan... [Now] we're moving into the billions of assets. I'm in awe of that gift of being able to have gone through those types of travesties to be able to be where I am."

ari rastegar
Ari Rastegar

Thanks to his celebrity pals, the entrepreneur is hoping to use his platform to reach others who may be struggling, through deep and informative conversations.

"We have clients that are NBA athletes, NFL athletes, rappers, musicians," Rastegar explains of his upcoming guests.

The author, whose book, The Gift of Failure, hits shelves this September, says he's in awe of how his friends have climbed their way to the top of their game.

ari rastegar
Ari Rastegar

"To be able to hear from these different people from different walks of life that have reached super stardom in their own right, to see that they all bleed blue really shows you the human condition," Rastegar says. "When [G-Eazy] talks about how he almost quit making music, it's something that [shows] those of us that have tried anything of any merit, have failed."

Rastegar still has goals for future guests as he continues to try and spread his positive message.

"Tony Robins," the Founder and CEO of the Rastegar Property Company says of his dream guest. "Tony is an unbelievable speaker in inspiration, motivator, giving you the blueprint to hack your life."

Related Articles
A Spotify Original Archetypes with Meghan
Meghan Markle Releases First Episode of New Podcast on Spotify — Featuring Pal Serena Williams!
Nick Mohammed photographed at Lancaster Gate in London on August 9, 2022.
Emmy Nominee Nick Mohammed on 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 and the Fan Interaction He 'Couldn't Believe'
Pete Davidson, Kanye West
Pete Davidson Has Been in Trauma Therapy Due to Kanye West's Online Harassment: Source
Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco
Who Is Kaley Cuoco's Ex-Husband? All About Karl Cook
Anne Heche attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America award
Celebrities Remember Anne Heche After Actress Dies at 53: A 'Resilient and Courageous Soul'
Gabby Windey
Everything You Need to Know About the New Bachelorette Gabby Windey
A Jazzman's Blues, Director Tyler Perry and Joshua Boone as Bayou
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Masters champion Tiger Woods holds up the trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony following the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 14, 2019
Celebrities Who Are Billionaires
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Relationship Timeline
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
James Franco
James Franco Sets Acting Return 4 Years After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
Jamie Lynn Sigler
Shop Celeb Homes: How to Get Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Window Treatments, Catt Sadler's Apron and More!
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022
Miles Teller
Miles Teller Brings a Finnish Canned Cocktail to the U.S. — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
ciara, russell wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson's Relationship Timeline