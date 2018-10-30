Aretha Franklin‘s Bloomfield Township, Michigan, house is for sale, two and a half months after the singer died of pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type at 76.

The home has been emptied of its contents, but the property is still reminiscent of the Queen of Soul, according to realtor.com, who first reported the listing. The 4,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. It’s listed with The Michael Team at ReMax for $800,000.

A representative for Franklin did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

At the time of her death on Aug. 16, Franklin left behind an estimated fortune of $80 million, according to celebritynetworth.com, but she did not leave behind a will, the Associated Press confirmed.

“I tried to convince her that she should do not just a will but a trust while she was still alive,” Don Wilson, a lawyer in Los Angeles who worked with Franklin, told the AP.

“She never told me, ‘No, I don’t want to do one.’ She understood the need,” Wilson continued. “It just didn’t seem to be something she got around to.”

Franklin’s lawyer, David J. Bennett, filed papers in Michigan’s Oakland County court that confirmed she was not married and had four sons (Clarence Franklin, Edward Franklin, Kecalf Franklin and Ted White Jr.) between the ages of 48 and 63, according to the AP. Michigan law dictates that her sons will split her estate equally. Franklin’s niece is acting as the executor.

After Franklin’s death, Kenneth Silver, a shareholder at Hertz Schram law firm in Michigan who was not involved in Franklin’s estate dealings, speculated to PEOPLE about the future of her estate.

Silver said that Franklin most likely left behind a number of assets, including this home.

“I would expect that she has a house, probably a financial account of some kind — a brokerage account, stocks, bond, cash,” he said. “She probably has investments of a wide variety — perhaps in real estate ventures, other businesses that she may own or have an interest in.”

“[She may have] copyrights to her songs, perhaps publishing rights to her material, perhaps the material of other artists. And I’m sure she has probably a pretty valuable collection of personal property, things like Grammys, gold records, memorabilia from Motown years and onward.”

Franklin had at least $2 million in property around Detroit, likely including this home, and had ownership of the songs she wrote, the AP reported.

Silver also discussed how quickly things with her estate could unfold. “It is the objective of the survivors of any deceased, whether it be Aretha Franklin or John Smith, to handle affairs as simply and quickly as you can,” he said. “Sometimes you just can’t do that … In my experience, the larger the estate, the more public the figure, the greater the likelihood that there is going to be an issue.”