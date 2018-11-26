Some three months after her death from pancreatic cancer at age 76, Aretha Franklin‘s last property in her hometown of Detroit was recently sold for $300,000, multiple outlets have reported.

Located next to the Detroit Golf Club on Hamilton Road, according to Detroit News, the historic, 5,600-square-foot, brick mansion was purchased in late October along with the half-acre lot next door by a resident of the local suburb of Northville.

The outlet reported the buyer had no connection to Franklin and that there “are no other Detroit properties” that the Queen of Soul owned when she died that are left to be put on the market.

The Hamilton Road home was built in 1927 and comprises five bedrooms, six bathrooms, three fireplaces, leaded glass windows, a three-car garage and a back yard with a stunning view of the Detroit Golf Club.

According to Detroit News, the “Respect” singer bought the house in 1993, but it’s not clear for exactly how much. In 2008, the property slipped into foreclosure due to $19,192 in unpaid taxes — an incident Franklin attributed to an attorney’s mistake. Public records show she paid the back taxes and recovered the house.

As of Monday, still on the market is Franklin’s $800,000 house in Bloomfield Township, Michigan. The 4,000-square-foot house has five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. It’s listed with The Michael Team at ReMax. According to realtor.com, who first reported the listing, the residence has been emptied of its contents, but is still reminiscent of the musical legend.

At the time of her death on Aug. 16, Franklin left behind an estimated fortune of $80 million, according to celebritynetworth.com, but she did not have a will, the Associated Press confirmed.

“I tried to convince her that she should do not just a will but a trust while she was still alive,” Don Wilson, a lawyer in Los Angeles who worked with Franklin, told the AP.

“She never told me, ‘No, I don’t want to do one.’ She understood the need,” Wilson continued. “It just didn’t seem to be something she got around to.”

Franklin’s lawyer, David J. Bennett, filed papers in Michigan’s Oakland County court that confirmed she was not married and had four sons (Clarence Franklin, Edward Franklin, Kecalf Franklin and Ted White Jr.) between the ages of 48 and 63, according to the AP. Michigan law dictates that her sons will split her estate equally. Franklin’s niece is acting as the executor.

Franklin had at least $2 million in property around Detroit, likely including this home, and had ownership of the songs she wrote, the AP reported.