10 Area Rugs from Amazon to Protect Your Feet from Cold Floors This Winter — Up to 75% Off

Cozy season is officially in full swing, and if your home is feeling more arctic than snuggly, it's time to amp up your decor.

One of the easiest ways to make a space feel warm and inviting is with throws blankets, pillows, and rugs. And if you have tile or hardwood floors, it's essential during winter to have an extra-plush area rug that's going to hold up and keep your feet from being ice-cold.

Fortunately, shoppers can save up to 75 percent on area rugs at Amazon right now. Prices vary by size, color, and pattern, but there's a huge selection that will fit every room in your home ,no matter how big or small. To help you narrow your search, we've rounded up our favorites, with prices starting at just $20.

10 Area Rugs on Sale at Amazon

Add a splash of color to your home with the Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug. It features a warm orange and blue design that is inspired by iconic Turkish patterns and comes with a slightly distressed look to add a bit of vintage appeal to your space. Machine-made from polypropylene fibers, the area rug has a low pile height, making it suitable for highly trafficked areas. Plus, it's a whopping $200 off.

Buy It! Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug in Orange/Navy, $66, (orig. $265); amazon.com

This NuLoom Moroccan Blythe Rug, which comes in 12 colors and 42 sizes, has racked up more than 19,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers raving that it's "easy to maintain."

"I have a toddler who always spills something, so I needed to protect our tan carpet. This is amazing," one reviewer shared. "It covers the entire dining room, so easy to either vacuum or wipe with a damp cloth."

Buy It! NuLoom Moroccan Blythe Area Rug in Gray/Off-White, $64.59 with coupon (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

If you want your area rug to be the standout feature in your room, this geometrically designed rug fits the bill. According to Amazon shoppers, the area rug is comfy and the color schemes are appealing. One shopper loved that it complements their home. "The colors match perfectly. It's very soft for bare feet and has helped tremendously with keeping the floor warm," they added.

Buy It! Superior Indoor Geometric Area Rug in Chocolate, $33.50 (orig. $57); amazon.com

Make your cold floors feel like a cozy haven by adding this heavy-duty Safavieh Hudson Shag Collection Rug that's 2 inches thick to your virtual cart. It's non-shedding and easy to clean using a vacuum or a stain treatment (if necessary), and it comes in a modern diamond pattern. "This is the second rug of this type that I have bought," one shopper said. "These rugs are very plush and durable. I have received many compliments on them." They recommended adding a rug pad underneath to prevent it from slipping.

Buy It! Safavieh Hudson Shag Collection Area Rug in Ivory/Gray, $281.57 (orig. $960); amazon.com

We don't know how long these rugs will be on sale for, so if you find something you love, don't hesitate to add it to your cart. Keep scrolling to shop more of our top picks.

Buy It! Noahas Fluffy Bedroom Carpet Rug in Black, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Safavieh Madison Collection Area Rug in Silver/Ivory, $169.99 (orig. $640); amazon.com

Buy It! Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Modern Area Rug in Dark Gray/Ivory, $126.61 (orig. $407.40); amazon.com

Buy It! NuLoom Thigpen Contemporary Area Rug in Gray, $65.99 (orig. $118); amazon.com

Buy It! Luxe Weavers Euston Modern Area Rug in Blue, $151.52 (orig. $170); amazon.com

Buy It! NuLoom Ansley Moroccan Lattice Tassel Area Rug in Beige, $124.99 (orig. $188); amazon.com

