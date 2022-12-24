10 Area Rugs from Amazon to Protect Your Feet from Cold Floors This Winter — Up to 75% Off

 Prices start at just $20

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 24, 2022 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Area Rugs
Photo: Amazon

Cozy season is officially in full swing, and if your home is feeling more arctic than snuggly, it's time to amp up your decor.

One of the easiest ways to make a space feel warm and inviting is with throws blankets, pillows, and rugs. And if you have tile or hardwood floors, it's essential during winter to have an extra-plush area rug that's going to hold up and keep your feet from being ice-cold.

Fortunately, shoppers can save up to 75 percent on area rugs at Amazon right now. Prices vary by size, color, and pattern, but there's a huge selection that will fit every room in your home ,no matter how big or small. To help you narrow your search, we've rounded up our favorites, with prices starting at just $20.

10 Area Rugs on Sale at Amazon

Add a splash of color to your home with the Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug. It features a warm orange and blue design that is inspired by iconic Turkish patterns and comes with a slightly distressed look to add a bit of vintage appeal to your space. Machine-made from polypropylene fibers, the area rug has a low pile height, making it suitable for highly trafficked areas. Plus, it's a whopping $200 off.

Amazon Area Rugs
Amazon

Buy It! Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug in Orange/Navy, $66, (orig. $265); amazon.com

This NuLoom Moroccan Blythe Rug, which comes in 12 colors and 42 sizes, has racked up more than 19,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers raving that it's "easy to maintain."

"I have a toddler who always spills something, so I needed to protect our tan carpet. This is amazing," one reviewer shared. "It covers the entire dining room, so easy to either vacuum or wipe with a damp cloth."

Amazon Area Rugs
Amazon

Buy It! NuLoom Moroccan Blythe Area Rug in Gray/Off-White, $64.59 with coupon (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

If you want your area rug to be the standout feature in your room, this geometrically designed rug fits the bill. According to Amazon shoppers, the area rug is comfy and the color schemes are appealing. One shopper loved that it complements their home. "The colors match perfectly. It's very soft for bare feet and has helped tremendously with keeping the floor warm," they added.

Amazon Area Rugs
Amazon

Buy It! Superior Indoor Geometric Area Rug in Chocolate, $33.50 (orig. $57); amazon.com

Make your cold floors feel like a cozy haven by adding this heavy-duty Safavieh Hudson Shag Collection Rug that's 2 inches thick to your virtual cart. It's non-shedding and easy to clean using a vacuum or a stain treatment (if necessary), and it comes in a modern diamond pattern. "This is the second rug of this type that I have bought," one shopper said. "These rugs are very plush and durable. I have received many compliments on them." They recommended adding a rug pad underneath to prevent it from slipping.

Amazon Area Rugs
Amazon

Buy It! Safavieh Hudson Shag Collection Area Rug in Ivory/Gray, $281.57 (orig. $960); amazon.com

We don't know how long these rugs will be on sale for, so if you find something you love, don't hesitate to add it to your cart. Keep scrolling to shop more of our top picks.

Amazon Area Rugs
Amazon

Buy It! Noahas Fluffy Bedroom Carpet Rug in Black, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Amazon Area Rugs
Amazon

Buy It! Safavieh Madison Collection Area Rug in Silver/Ivory, $169.99 (orig. $640); amazon.com

Amazon Area Rugs
Amazon

Buy It! Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Modern Area Rug in Dark Gray/Ivory, $126.61 (orig. $407.40); amazon.com

Amazon Area Rugs
Amazon

Buy It! NuLoom Thigpen Contemporary Area Rug in Gray, $65.99 (orig. $118); amazon.com

Amazon Area Rugs
Amazon

Buy It! Luxe Weavers Euston Modern Area Rug in Blue, $151.52 (orig. $170); amazon.com

Amazon Area Rugs
Amazon

Buy It! NuLoom Ansley Moroccan Lattice Tassel Area Rug in Beige, $124.99 (orig. $188); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Credo Beauty Winter Sale Tout
Where to Find Beauty Brands Used by Celebs Like Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway for Up to 50% Off Right Now
Ewedoos Fleece Lined Pants Women
Shoppers Want to 'Live in' These Fleece-Lined Joggers with Pockets, and Amazon Just Put Them on Sale
Lululemon yoga mats
I'm a Yoga Instructor, and the Cushiony Yoga Mat I Recommend to Everyone Is on Sale at Lululemon
Related Articles
Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slipper with Wide Widths tout
Shoppers Stay 'Warm and Cozy' in These Shearling Slippers from an Oprah-Approved Brand — and They're on Sale Now
Smiry Luxury Chenille Bath Rug Tout
Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Bathrooms with This 'Unbelievably Soft' Bathmat That's Now on Sale Starting at $10
Dokotoo Womens Fuzzy Sweatshirt
This Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt Is 'So Warm' and 'Snuggly,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale at Amazon Now
Amazon Most Loved Gifts Under $30
Doing Some Last-Minute Shopping? These Are Some of Amazon's Most Popular Gifts, and They're All Under $30
Best Washable Rugs
The 15 Best Washable Rugs of 2022
BOHO home decor
Amazon's Secret Minimalist Marketplace Is Full of Outrageous Deals on Furniture and Decor
Omoone Women's Lounge Lapel Button Up Long Sleeve Plaid Long Shirt Jacket Shacket
This 'Incredibly Soft' Long Plaid Shacket Is Trending on Amazon This Week, and It's on Sale
Sienna Miller New Home Line
Launches We Love! Sienna Miller Reveals Holiday Edit with ABC Carpet & Home, Plus More New Home Products
Zizor Womens Slipper
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Slippers with 13,000+ Five-Star Ratings 'Every Day,' and They're Up to 57% Off
style launches
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks
Jamie Lynn Sigler
Shop Celeb Homes: How to Get Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Window Treatments, Catt Sadler's Apron and More!
Boho decor
Amazon's Secret Boho Storefront Is Full of Massively Discounted Artisan-Inspired Textiles and Treasures
Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel
The 13 Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
jeans
The 21 Best Jeans for Short Women, According to Thousands of Petite Shoppers
Walmart home items
Walmart Secretly Put Tons of Cute Fall Home Items on Sale — Including a Cozy Sofa for Just $255