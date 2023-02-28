Lifestyle Home Amazon's Best-Selling Humidifier Helps Shoppers Combat Dryness and Nasal Congestion — and It's 40% Off Reviewers call it a “life and skin saver” By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 28, 2023 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Humidifiers can help to combat a whole slew of seasonal nuisances, like winter skin dryness and springtime allergies. If you're looking for a quick fix for these issues, you can snag Amazon's best-selling humidifier for 40 percent off right now. The AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier has racked up more than 57,700 five-star ratings and it boasts all of the bells and whistles one could ever want in a bedside or desktop companion. It emits a fine, cool mist that gently adds moisture to the air. The humidifier also features a dial to control the moisture output and a 360-degree rotating nozzle, so you can fully customize the mist level to your liking. Plus, it can hold up to 2.2 liters of water, comes with a leak-free design, and is able to run for over 24 hours on a single fill. The humidifier also comes with a quiet ultrasonic design, so it won't disturb you while you're sleeping or working. Plus, its automatic shutoff setting makes it super convenient, since you won't have to worry about leaving it running. Another bonus? This humidifier is filter-free, so there's no upkeep with costly replacements. The brand recommends using distilled water, along with the included scrub brush to keep your humidifier clean. Amazon Buy It! AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier, $29.97 (orig. $49.97); amazon.com Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' by How Much Gunk This Best-Selling Mop Cleans Off Their Floors — and It's on Sale Shoppers adore the effects of the AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier. One reviewer called it a "life and skin saver" in combating the dry air in their home, while another shopper said that they "sleep much better" since the humidifier helps their dry breathing passages. A third user raved: "My nasal congestion and sinus irritation were relieved in less than two hours." It can even benefit the other living critters in your home. One shopper wrote: "My spider plants are looking a bit more lively and my pets (cats and a dog) seem to enjoy being around it." Breathe a little easier with the help of the AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier. Be sure to pick up the best-seller while it's on sale for 40 percent off at Amazon. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Trending Sports Bra Is So 'Comfy' That Shoppers Forget They're Wearing It, and It's on Sale All Your Favorite Stars Are Wearing This Little Black Dress — Shop the Look! The 10 Best Shoe Deals for Between-Season Dressing from Zappos' Huge Sale — Starting at $36