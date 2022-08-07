The Lightweight Down Comforter That Amazon Shoppers Call 'Luxurious' Is on Sale Right Now

From cooling memory foam pillows to breathable mattress toppers, there are a slew of bed accessories for summer. But if you want to wrap up in comfortable bedding without getting too hot, a breathable comforter is a must.

Start with the Apsmile Down Lightweight Comforter while it's on sale at Amazon. Ideal for hot sleepers, the fluffy comforter is stuffed with premium down goose feather filling that's light yet cozy. Plus, it's encased in a 400-thread-count poly-cotton cover, making it soft to the touch.

With a baffle box construction, the comforter's filling will remain evenly spread out, even if you toss and turn while you sleep. With a classic design and a comfortable feel, it works great as a comforter. And with eight corner-stitched loop ties, it can also be used as a duvet insert.

Suitable for different mattress sizes, the comforter is available in six sizes: twin, queen, oversized queen, king, California king, and super king. Pricing depends on which one you opt for, but select sizes are currently 20 percent off.

The comforter comes in a vacuum-sealed bag, so the brand suggests laying it out for a couple of days or throwing it in the dryer at a low temperature for up to 10 minutes so it can fluff up. As for care, the brand recommends spot cleaning or dry cleaning.

Amazon shoppers have left glowing ratings for the "soft and comfortable" comforter, saying it feels "luxurious." Some appreciate the "cooling" properties of the "lightweight" comforter, with one calling out that "it's been the perfect summer comforter."

Another reviewer who gave the comforter a five-star rating wrote: "If you live in a warm area or are someone who tends to sweat at night, this is an amazing option."

There's no word on when this deal will end, so head to Amazon to pick up the Apsmile Down Lightweight Comforter while it's still on sale.

