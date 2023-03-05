Lifestyle Home The $30 Sliding Cabinet Organizer That 'Solves' Under-Sink Clutter Is on Sale for Just $12 at Amazon Shoppers use it for organizing cleaning supplies, cosmetics, and pet food By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 5, 2023 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua If you're sick of opening your cabinet doors and being met with an avalanche of food storage containers, cleaning supplies, or whatever else is haphazardly stored inside, keep reading. Right now, you can streamline your spring cleanings needs with the help of the Appolab Sliding Cabinet Organizer. It can whip your cabinets and countertops into shape in no time and it's on sale with double discounts for a whopping 60 percent off right now. The organizer features two spacious tiers, along with four moveable hooks where you can hang items like grocery bags, towels, and rubber gloves. Plus, the bottom shelf functions as a sliding drawer, so you'll have easy access to your stored items without the hassle of reaching around. Its top shelf features sizable perforations to prevent water accumulation because the last thing you need is the dramatic irony of mildew on your soggy cleaning supplies. The durable plastic shelves are held up by sturdy metal tubes, so you can feel confident that everything will be in good hands. The organizer comes disassembled, but one reviewer said that it was "very easy to assemble and comes with clear instructions." Amazon Buy It! Appolab Sliding Cabinet Organizer, $11.97 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com A Cordless Vacuum with 'the Suction Power of a Heavy-Duty Vacuum' Is on Sale at Amazon Shoppers have found tons of handy uses for this sliding cabinet organizer, from housing toiletries to pet food. One reviewer raved that it "solved" their under-sink storage mess, explaining how they use it for "cosmetics on [their] bathroom counter," as well as "organizing medications and supplements in [their] kitchen cabinet." Another shopper wrote that it made it "easy to access" their cleaning products, while a third user called the organizer "small but mighty," highlighting how they use it to store pet supplies. This Appolab Sliding Cabinet Organizer has the power to tidy up even the most chaotic of clutter; the double discount sale is just a bonus! Before you add it to your cart, be sure to click the coupon to receive the full 60 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This 'Featherlight' Waffle Blanket That Shoppers Say You 'Need to Buy' Is on Sale at Amazon Shoppers Say This Mattress Topper Makes Their Bed Feel Like a 'Five-Star Resort,' and It's 37% Off Jennifer Lopez Toured a $64 Million Mansion with Ben Affleck in This Staple Spring Jacket