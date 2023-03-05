The $30 Sliding Cabinet Organizer That 'Solves' Under-Sink Clutter Is on Sale for Just $12 at Amazon

Shoppers use it for organizing cleaning supplies, cosmetics, and pet food

Published on March 5, 2023 08:00 AM

Under Sliding Sink Organizers and Storage
Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

If you're sick of opening your cabinet doors and being met with an avalanche of food storage containers, cleaning supplies, or whatever else is haphazardly stored inside, keep reading.

Right now, you can streamline your spring cleanings needs with the help of the Appolab Sliding Cabinet Organizer. It can whip your cabinets and countertops into shape in no time and it's on sale with double discounts for a whopping 60 percent off right now.

The organizer features two spacious tiers, along with four moveable hooks where you can hang items like grocery bags, towels, and rubber gloves. Plus, the bottom shelf functions as a sliding drawer, so you'll have easy access to your stored items without the hassle of reaching around. Its top shelf features sizable perforations to prevent water accumulation because the last thing you need is the dramatic irony of mildew on your soggy cleaning supplies.

The durable plastic shelves are held up by sturdy metal tubes, so you can feel confident that everything will be in good hands. The organizer comes disassembled, but one reviewer said that it was "very easy to assemble and comes with clear instructions."

Under Sliding Sink Organizers and Storage
Amazon

Buy It! Appolab Sliding Cabinet Organizer, $11.97 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Shoppers have found tons of handy uses for this sliding cabinet organizer, from housing toiletries to pet food. One reviewer raved that it "solved" their under-sink storage mess, explaining how they use it for "cosmetics on [their] bathroom counter," as well as "organizing medications and supplements in [their] kitchen cabinet." Another shopper wrote that it made it "easy to access" their cleaning products, while a third user called the organizer "small but mighty," highlighting how they use it to store pet supplies.

This Appolab Sliding Cabinet Organizer has the power to tidy up even the most chaotic of clutter; the double discount sale is just a bonus! Before you add it to your cart, be sure to click the coupon to receive the full 60 percent off.

