This Top-Rated Stick Vacuum Is Only $60 on Amazon If You Use a Secret Coupon Code

If you’ve been searching for a budget-friendly stick vacuum, you won’t want to miss out on this deal.

The Aposen Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is currently majorly marked down on Amazon thanks to a variety of discounts. You’ve probably come across the popular stick vacuum on the site before — it’s often floating in the top 10 of the retailer’s best-selling stick vacuums chart.

The Aposen vacuum is cordless, features an ergonomic handle and adjustable extension tube, and comes with three different attachments. It has a runtime of 30 minutes and can be used on both carpets and hardwood floors. Over 1,400 shoppers have left the vacuum a five-star rating thanks to its affordable price point, powerful suction, and ease of use.

While the vacuum usually retails for $159.99, you can snag it for $59.29 until September 30. The vacuum is already on sale for 31 percent off, and you can clip a coupon to get an extra $10 off. Additionally, if you use the code POUV7CY6 at checkout, you’ll get another $40.70 off — bringing your total amount of savings to $100.70. (Note that you can only enter the code after you begin the checkout process.)

Buy It! Aposen Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $59.29 with coupon and code POUV7CY6 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

One shopper said the vacuum is so effective, she feels like she’s “cleaning 20x more” than she did with other vacuums. “I usually hate to do chores, [but] this vacuum makes it fun and easy to clean,” she wrote. “The best part is the easy clean up of no bags, and just a simple release into the trash can. It’s great how you can detach the long part of the vacuum and use the handheld portion to get into tight corners… I finally feel like I found something that can keep things clean without all the stress and hassle of lugging a big vacuum around the house.”