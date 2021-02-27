Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

“I can't even express how much of a difference it has made in the upkeep and cleaning in my home”

This Powerful and Top-Rated Cordless Vacuum Is Only $78 on Amazon If You Use This Secret Code

Looking to add an affordable and powerful cordless vacuum to your home? Amazon's got just the model — and deal — for you.

If the Aposen H250 Cordless Vacuum looks familiar, it's probably because the brand's vacuums have been making waves on Amazon for their likeness to Dysons, but at a fraction of the cost. The H250, in particular, has been lauded for its powerful suction and sleek appearance. The lightweight vacuum features five filters, including a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that can remove up to 99.99 percent of allergens like dust, pollen, and pet dander, according to the brand. It has an adjustable tube and run time of up to 30 minutes after a full charge, and it can even be converted to a handheld vacuum to access those hard-to-reach areas. Plus, it comes with several accessories, including a wall mount, a brush head with LED lights, and a slim crevice attachment.

The Aposen vacuum usually costs $180, but you can shop it for just $78 right now thanks to a three-layer discount. In addition to the vacuum already being marked down to $146 on Amazon, you can clip a coupon from the product page to take off another $24, then use the promo code WFXBVHW4 at checkout to get an extra 30 percent off on top of that. The total savings come to $92 off — talk about a steal.

Over 1,800 people have left the Aposen H250 a five-star rating. Shoppers rave that it's made their cleaning life much more manageable thanks to how "easy to use" and "convenient" it is.

"This cordless vacuum is great for the price," one customer wrote. "It is easy to use, super quick to charge, great suction, and the ease of having a cordless stick vacuum is irreplaceable. It's great for daily use to pick up all of the dog hair and the crumbs from our animals and toddler. I can't even express how much of a difference it has made in the upkeep and cleaning in my home. Now I don't have to spend nearly as much time cleaning on the weekends because after work each day, it is so easy to just take this guy and get all of the little stuff picked up."

Despite the price tag, many shoppers also note that it "works like it's expensive," and even "outperforms" a Dyson. One customer said: "I bought this as an upgrade from my dying Dyson V6. The suction power the Aposen offers definitely exceeds my expectations. I was only able to get five minutes out of the Dyson on max suction — this thing lasts a lot longer!"