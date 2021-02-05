The Vacuum Brand Amazon Shoppers Compare to Dyson Is Having a Huge Sale — and Prices Start at $54

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

You only have a limited time to take advantage of these deals

Presidents Day is around the corner, but Amazon is already running some jaw-dropping vacuum deals. One of the most impressive deal offerings we've spotted is from Aposen, which is a best-selling brand on the site known for its affordable, powerful, and "Dyson-like" models.

Here are seven amazing deals from the brand, including cordless and robot vacuums, starting at $54:

Right now, you can snag the brand's most popular option, the H150 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, for just $69 if you clip a coupon at checkout. The lightweight vacuum is Amazon's third best-selling cordless model, and has over 2,000 five-star ratings thanks to how "sleek" and "easy to use" it is. The rechargeable vacuum has a 30-minute run time, an ergonomic handle, and a flexible brush head with LED lights. The Aposen vacuum also features a large capacity dust bin that can hold over a liter of dirt and a high-efficiency particulate air filter that can filter 99.9 percent of dust and dander.

"This is literally, hands down the BEST purchase I've made since buying my brand new home, and also acquiring a new cat," one shopper wrote. "This thing is powerful, yet lightweight. I can easily vacuum my stairs and every place my cat has been… The extension it has makes cleaning ceiling fans, air vents, cobwebs, [and more] a cinch. I'm only 5'4" so reaching to clean has always been a major matter. Not anymore."

The brand has also discounted its robot vacuums for as much as $140 off. You can even get the Aposen Self-Charging Robot Vacuum for under just $95, which is a rare price point for a robot vacuum. The robot vacuum was released in July 2020 and has racked up 200 positive ratings since. It has a slim profile (it's under three inches tall), a brushless roller that won't get hair tangled in it, and a run time of over an hour.

"This machine packs a punch," one customer raved. "[Its] outstanding suction power and ability to get under the counters coupled with the ease of cleaning it make this wonderful robot a must-have for every home! Very reasonably priced [and] it has helped my wife with her allergies by drastically reducing the dust."

