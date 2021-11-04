Aoki Lee Simmons Shows Off Her 'Girly, Fun' Harvard Dorm Room — With Reminders of Home!
The model, classics student and daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons recently teamed up with Pottery Barn Teen to makeover her dorm room
Aoki Lee Simmons, the daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, is a proud member of the Harvard University Class of '23 — and she's giving PEOPLE an exclusive peek at the space she calls home on campus!
The classics student, up-and-coming model and social media star, 19, recently teamed up with Pottery Barn Teen to give her dorm room a refresh, and the result is a space that's dreamy yet down-to-earth.
In a video tour of her home away from home (above), Aoki shows off what she describes as "my girly, fun dorm room that's also very practical," complete with a "super squishy" bed; a floor seating space with rugs and cushions; a nail-free headboard and a desk complete with organizing stations and whiteboards for keeping track of her schoolwork.
"I get a lot done here, so that's great," she says of the room, crediting her fully stocked desk area for motivating her to get to work. "You definitely need an amazing study space: a desk you love, a chair you love… somewhere you can work and really be excited to work," she says, adding that she loves her "really soft" grey swivel chair.
Aoki explains that while her dorm room may be small, "it feels bigger because of all the colors" she used to brighten up the space, specifically lots of pinks, greys, and shades of white (her favorite color).
She also has lots of cute-yet-functional pieces that add a little flair to the room, like her white Smeg coffee maker, a gold filigree mirror where she does her makeup and a jewelry tower where she hangs and stores all her favorite pieces.
"I have a lot of jewelry, I love jewelry if you can't tell," she says with a laugh, showing off the packed organizer.
RELATED: Celebrity Kids Are Getting in on Over-The-Top Dorm Room Trend: See Their Lavish College Digs
Also decorating the space are dozens of photos of friends and family, which she has displayed on floating shelves as well as clipped to gold chevron photo hangers.
These "remind me of my family, poetry that I love, things that I love," she says, showing off the photo collection. "You know, a dorm is all about somewhere you can come after school and feel a piece of home at your college with you."
"I love this room so much," adds the Ivy Leaguer.
In March 2019, Kimora announced that Aoki was accepted into Harvard University at the age of 16. "Yaaaayyyyy @aokileesimmons!! She's on her way to #Harvard!! We are so proud of YOU!! Such hard work and only 16! You did it! It took years of super dedication and lots of tears! But HERE YOU ARE!!! GO GIRL!!!" Kimora captioned the clip, which shows Aoki flashing a wide smile as she takes in the news.
RELATED VIDEO: 'I Dream of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden Shows Off Her LA Home and Collection of Genie Bottles
"Enjoy the journey! We are excited to see the great things you will do! Sorry I'm one of those SUPERLOUD MAMAS! She also got into Dartmouth, Vassar, Barnard etc! Woooo! 😍🎉❤️🙏🏼💃🏻," Kimora added.
Kimora and ex Russell are also parents to daughter Ming Lee, 21. Kimora is also mom to son Kenzo, 12, whom she shares with ex Djimon Hounsou and son Wolf Lee, 6, whom she shares with her husband, financier Tim Leissner. In 2020 Kimora and Leissner adopted a 10-year-old son named Gary.
