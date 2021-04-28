This Under-$50 Side Table with 2,000+ Ratings ‘Will Make Any Room Look Beautiful’ — and It’s on Sale
When it comes to home decor, a lack of space doesn't need to mean a lack of style. A tight room can look just as welcoming and beautiful as one with plenty of space if you have furniture that's specifically designed for small areas — especially pieces that multitask to keep your room tidy and organized. Shoppers on Amazon have raved about corner shelves, stackable baskets, and even a convertible couch that was made for small spaces, and when it comes to handy accent items, reviewers can't stop raving about Aojezor's round end tables that "will make any room look beautiful."
Measuring just 17 inches in width and height, Aojezor's tables are perfect additions to living rooms or bedrooms. The "elegant and easy to assemble" tables have gotten a 4.5-star overall grade on Amazon from more than 2,000 shoppers, with more than 1,400 of them giving it five stars. Even better, the tables are only $48, with Amazon offering a coupon for up to extra 20 percent off — proving that decorating your home doesn't always require thousands.
Aojezor's round table comes in three colors for its top (black, gray, and white), although the legs are all painted gold. Assembling is so simple, some reviewers say that it took just three minutes; all you need to do is to screw on the legs tightly. The simplistic design of the table makes it an easy modern accent in any room that can be effortlessly paired with most sofa colors, and the bright gold paint makes it an ideal choice for rooms with low light.
One reviewer called Aojezor's table the "perfect small coffee table" to go with their loveseat. "This small round coffee table fits perfectly for the space," said the shopper. "I have a loveseat and was looking for a nice small table that would be easy to move around when needed. I love the color combo of the matte gold with the medium gray in on the table top, really adds interest to the room without overwhelming it."
Other shoppers even called it "perfect" for plants. "I originally purchased this as an end table for my living room as possibly an end table, however once it arrived, I decided to use it for my plants… it's very sturdy and it matches perfectly with my living room," said one reviewer. Another added, "Great little table for my fiddle fig plant. I needed something to keep it off the ground now that I got a new puppy and she tries to eat everything."
If you're looking to spruce up your rooms or add a bright mark to your space, Aojezor's side table might just be the one. Shop them on sale now.
