30 Top-Rated Cleaning Supplies You Can Still Get Delivered from Amazon

Stock your home with soaps, sprays, and cleaners from popular brands like Lysol, Method, Mrs. Meyers, and more
Stocking up for your next cleaning project just got a whole lot easier!
With spring cleaning, allergy season, and the Coronavirus scare all emerging at the same time, sprays, wipes, soaps, and other cleaning supplies are currently in demand and selling out at popular retailers. To make your life easier, we hunted down some of the most popular cleaning essentials that are still in stock on Amazon and can be shipped right to your door, including hand soaps, phone sanitizers, and germ-trapping air purifiers.
Prime members, as always, get free, two-day shipping on all Prime-eligible items, while non-members can score the same perk by simply signing up for a free 30-day trial. Some products even qualify for one- or same-day shipping, ensuring your home will be stocked and spotless in no time.
Below, we broke it down into easy-to-navigate shopping lists, all of which feature products directly sold and shipped by Amazon (no third-party sellers here). And if you can’t find what you’re searching for, be sure to check out the Cleaning Supplies assortment on Whole Foods (via Amazon) and the Household section of Amazon Fresh.
Shop Sanitizing Gadgets and Air Purifiers on Amazon:
- Germ Guardian HEPA Air Purifier, $89.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Germ Guardian Air Purifier and Sanitizer, $42.89
- PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer, $119.95
- Levoit HEPA Filter Air Purifier, $76.49 with coupon (orig. $89.99)
- Levoit Large Room Humidifier, $77.99 (orig. $89.99)
Shop Household Cleaners on Amazon:
- Aunt Fannie’s Eucalyptus Cleaning Vinegar, $8.49
- Aunt Fannies Eucalyptus Vinegar Floor Cleaner, $9.99
- Swiffer Wetjet Hardwood and Floor Cleaner Starter Kit, $25.99
- Lysol Laundry Sanitizer Additive, $9.97 (orig. $10.99)
- Lysol Clean and Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner, $14.11
- Puracy Natural Multi-Surface Cleaner Two-Pack, $13.99
- Seventh Generation All-Purpose Cleaner Refill Unscented, $32.39
- Better Life Natural All-Purpose Cleaner Two-Pack, $12.99
- Method Pink Grapefruit All Purpose Cleaner Eight-Pack, $23.76 (orig. $43.27)
- Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner Three-Pack, $11.64
Shop Bathroom Cleaners on Amazon:
- Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System, $8.88
- Lysol Power Toilet Bowl Cleaner Pack, $3.47
- Method Eucalyptus Mint Bathroom Cleaner Eight-Pack, $30.64
- Method Spearmint Antibacterial Toilet Bowl Cleaner Two-Pack, $16.99
- Method Eucalyptus Mint Daily Shower Spray Eight-Pack, $23.92 (orig. $56)
- Scrubbing Bubbles Mega Shower Foamer Spray, $12.38
- O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop System, $29.98 (orig. $37.99)
Shop Hand and Dish Soaps on Amazon:
- Seventh Generation Hand Wash Refills Three-Pack, $18
- Seventh Generation Hand Wash Soap Eight-Pack, $23.92
- Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Lavender Dish Soap Three-Pack, $11.37 (orig. $18.97)
- Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Hand Soap Apple Three-Pack, $11.97
- Method Gel Hand Soap Six-Pack, $17.88 (orig. $30)
- Method Gel Hand Soap Refill Six-Pack, $35.94 (orig. $47.14)
- Simplehuman Lavender Moisturizing Liquid Hand Soap Refill, $7.99
