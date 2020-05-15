Anthropologie Is Having a Huge Sale on Outdoor Umbrellas, Hammocks, and Furniture

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This summer is surely going to be different, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make the best of it. You can add some fun into your new routine by shopping for new swimsuits, turning your backyard into your own personal water park, and updating your patio with attractive new finds. Spicing up your outdoor space with sun chairs, patio umbrellas, or hammocks can make it feel brand new, plus it provides comfy spots for some much-deserved R&R.

And you don’t have to spend a fortune to create an oasis. Everything there is to update your outdoor space is now on sale at Anthropologie. While it’s known for colorful and eccentric clothing (and amazing-smelling candles), the brand also sells beautiful and high-quality outdoor furniture that, for now, is all 30 percent off (or more).

The sale features truly unique patio essentials. Instead of one-toned patio umbrellas, there are bright and floral options that look like happy summertime weather in print form — and they’re $90 off. If your typical patio chairs aren’t doing your body justice, Anthropologie is selling hammocks that look as comfortable as any bed after a long day of work; the weather-resistant Vineyard Hammock is handcrafted using soft yarn material.

Other must-have sale options include foldable sling beach chairs that are perfect for sun-bathing. Imagine reading outside and sitting back on their reclined seats — talk about restful. And for those wanting to add a pop of color, the retro Acapulco chair comes in yellow, pink, and olive, plus it’s $100 off.

Anthropologie’s outdoor furniture sale is a treasure trove whether you’re trying to do a complete backyard makeover or just adding a few eye-catching accents to your outdoor space. Below, shop some of the best deals available now.

Tie-Dye Beach Umbrella, $208.60 (orig. $298)

Vineyard Hammock, $173.60 (orig. $248)

Soleil Beach Sling Chair, $173.60 (orig. $248)

Belmar Striped Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Chair, $173.60 (orig. $248)

Acapulco Indoor/Outdoor Chair, $236.60 (orig. $338)