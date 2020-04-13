Image zoom

While spring cleaning tends to get all the attention this time of year, we prefer to spend it daydreaming about all the possibilities of spring redecorating. Longer, lighter days have us itching to swap out the heavy materials and muted colors around our home for things that feel a bit more seasonally appropriate and set the stage for fresh florals. So when we saw that Nordstrom’s Spring Sale includes serious markdowns on furnishings and home decor from Anthropologie, the lifestyle brand that does springtime best, we went into immediate home refresh mode.

Anthropologie Home is just one of the many brands that Nordstrom has steeply discounted for its seasonal sale, but it’s one we rarely catch marked down this much. The whimsical label tends to be on the pricier side, so discounts of up to 60 percent off are something you’ll want to take full advantage of while they last. Items are already selling out, so we’ve rounded up the best spring-ready home products you can still add to your cart to liven up your space.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

12 Anthropologie Home Deals to Shop at Nordstrom:

From champagne flutes to upgrade your bar cart to nesting floral measuring cups to encourage your newfound baking habit, the sale includes items for every room in the house. You can get shopper-favorite floral monogram mugs for less than $8, which make a thoughtful ”just because” gift for anyone in your life, or save on cozy accent pillows to snuggle up against during your next Netflix binge.

Keep scrolling to shop 12 Anthropologie Home picks from the Nordstrom Spring Sale that’ll add a bit of spring-ready freshness to your surroundings.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It!

Folksong Monogram Mug, $7.20 (orig. $12); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It!

Gertrude Large Oval Baking Dish, $40.80 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It!

Mini Seastone Jar Candle, $9 (orig. $18); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Trudie Set of 4 Champagne Flutes, $38.40 (orig. $64); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It!

Daily Bakeware Set of 4 Measuring Cups, $22.80 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Feze Metallic Print Tassel Accent Pillow, $22.80 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Dawn Monogram Mug, $8.40 (orig. $14); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It!, Yolanda Andres Friday Accent Pillow, $46.80 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Pheobie Wine Rack, $22.80 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Carissa Dishtowel, $10.80 (orig. $18); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Tana Cake Stand, $34.80 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It!

Isla Bathmat, $34.80 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com