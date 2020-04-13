The Cutest Anthropologie Home Finds Are Marked Down at Nordstrom Right Now — Here’s What to Shop
There’s something for every room in the house
While spring cleaning tends to get all the attention this time of year, we prefer to spend it daydreaming about all the possibilities of spring redecorating. Longer, lighter days have us itching to swap out the heavy materials and muted colors around our home for things that feel a bit more seasonally appropriate and set the stage for fresh florals. So when we saw that Nordstrom’s Spring Sale includes serious markdowns on furnishings and home decor from Anthropologie, the lifestyle brand that does springtime best, we went into immediate home refresh mode.
Anthropologie Home is just one of the many brands that Nordstrom has steeply discounted for its seasonal sale, but it’s one we rarely catch marked down this much. The whimsical label tends to be on the pricier side, so discounts of up to 60 percent off are something you’ll want to take full advantage of while they last. Items are already selling out, so we’ve rounded up the best spring-ready home products you can still add to your cart to liven up your space.
12 Anthropologie Home Deals to Shop at Nordstrom:
- Folksong Monogram Mug, $7.20 (orig. $12)
- Gertrude Large Oval Baking Dish, $40.80 (orig. $68)
- Mini Seastone Jar Candle, $9 (orig. $18)
- Trudie Set of 4 Champagne Flutes, $38.40 (orig. $64)
- Daily Bakeware Set of 4 Measuring Cups, $22.80 (orig. $38)
- Feze Metallic Print Tassel Accent Pillow, $22.80 (orig. $38)
- Dawn Monogram Mug, $8.40 (orig. $14)
- Yolanda Andres Friday Accent Pillow, $46.80 (orig. $78)
- Pheobie Wine Rack, $22.80 (orig. $38)
- Carissa Dishtowel, $10.80 (orig. $18)
- Isla Bathmat, $34.80 (orig. $58)
- Tana Cake Stand, $34.80 (orig. $58)
From champagne flutes to upgrade your bar cart to nesting floral measuring cups to encourage your newfound baking habit, the sale includes items for every room in the house. You can get shopper-favorite floral monogram mugs for less than $8, which make a thoughtful ”just because” gift for anyone in your life, or save on cozy accent pillows to snuggle up against during your next Netflix binge.
Keep scrolling to shop 12 Anthropologie Home picks from the Nordstrom Spring Sale that’ll add a bit of spring-ready freshness to your surroundings.
