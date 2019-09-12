Anthropologie Just Dropped Its Chic New Holiday Decorations and Ornaments — and You’re Going to Want Everything

It’s sure to sleigh your holidays 

By Alex Warner
September 12, 2019 03:44 PM
Ho, ho, ho-ld onto your horses (ahem, reindeer), because Anthropologie just released its full lineup of holiday decorations and ornaments — and let’s just say, it sleighs.

The beloved retailer is giving us a reason to deck our halls early, which, according to a psychologist, makes people happier. Yes, we know it’s only September, but these boho-chic decorations are so good, you won’t be able to resist hanging them up now (sorry, Halloween). The Holiday Trim collection features more than 200 items that are meant to capture the season’s festivities in fun, whimsical ways. 

Some of our favorite pieces include this adorable snowball pom-pom garland that will add a touch of winter whites to your evergreens, this knit stocking that can be monogrammed with your initials and hung by the chimney with care, and this set of vintage-inspired ornaments that will bring a sense of nostalgia to your home this holiday season. There are even a few super chic advent calendars that will help you count down the days to Christmas in style. 

If you’re ready to spread some (chic) holiday joy in your home, scroll down to shop Anthropologie’s new Holiday Trim decorations and ornaments

Anthropologie

Buy It! Snowball Garland, $88; anthropologie.com

Anthropologie

Buy It! Clarence Monogram Stocking, $38; anthropologie.com

Anthropologie

Buy It! Illuminated Capiz Star Tree Topper, $38; anthropologie.com

Anthropologie

Buy It! Festivity Floral Wreath, $138; anthropologie.com

Anthropologie

Buy It! Dewy Glass Tree, $22; anthropologie.com

Anthropologie

Buy It! Nostalgic Mini Ornaments Set of 20, $28; anthropologie.com

Anthropologie

Buy It! Macaron Stack Ornament, $18; anthropologie.com

