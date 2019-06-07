Anthropologie Is Having a Major Sale on Gorgeous Furniture Right Now — but It Won't Last Long!

If there’s one thing we love more than scoring a really good deal, it’s finding such an insane deal that it almost seems too good to be true — and that’s happening right now at Anthropologie! If you’re constantly in awe of the gorgeous home pieces the beloved retailer offers, but shy away because of the prices, then it’s time to get excited — for a limited time, you can snag an extra 25 percent off of tons of already marked-down furniture. This is major, people!

The Anthropologie furniture sale section is chock-full of gorgeous headboards, nightstands, patio furniture, and so much more. We have our eyes on this chic velvet scalloped headboard that’s over $1,200 off, this hand-carved rustic statement dresser that’s 43 percent off, and this elevated marble top coffee table that’s more than half off. No need to enter a promo code at checkout, as the discount will automatically be applied for you. We don’t know when this amazing deal ends, so don’t wait too long to shop it. And while you’re on Anthropologie’s website, be sure to check out its insane deals on all clothing, too, (we’re talking 20 percent off tons of styles), happening this weekend only! Scroll down to shop our favorite furniture pieces from Anthropologie.

Image zoom Anthropologie

Buy It! Feather Collection Bed, $1,574.96 (orig. $2,798); anthropologie.com

Image zoom Anthropologie

Buy It! Embury Three-Drawer Dresser, $562.46 (orig. $998); anthropologie.com

Image zoom Anthropologie

Buy It! Cynthia Petite Accent Chair, $299.96 (orig. $598); anthropologie.com

Image zoom Anthropologie

Buy It! Agate Side Table, $262.46 (orig. $498); anthropologie.com

Image zoom Anthropologie

Buy It! Wavelength Indoor/Outdoor Coffee Table, $487.46 (orig. $1,298); anthropologie.com