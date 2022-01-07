21 Great Deals from the Anthropologie Home Collection Sale to Shop Now
There's no time like the turn of a new year to give your home the refresh it deserves. Many of the best deals for everything home came and went a few weeks ago, but one of our favorite brands, Anthropologie (which has received shoutouts and social media love from celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and Emma Roberts), is just getting started.
The home and fashion retailer just dropped its sale prices by up to an additional 50 percent on everything your house or apartment might need to bring a pop of color, sophistication, luxe details, or cozy comfort. There are hundreds of products currently available during the sale, but we narrowed it down to our 21 favorite finds to make every room of your home feel new again. Take a look below.
Best 21 Home Deals From Anthropologie's Sale
Best Bedding Deals
- Pommed Bridget Eyelash Throw Blanket, $69.95 (orig. $98)
- Amber Lewis Woven Ferndale Pillow, $79.95 (orig. $118)
- Moderna Linen Quilt, $179.95–$209.95 (orig. $258–$298)
- Woven Indie Euro Sham, $39.95 (orig. $58)
- Kantha-Stitched Washed Velvet Pillow, $59.95 (orig. $88)
- Amber Lewis Gwendolen Coverlet, $124.95–$149.95 (orig. $178–$218)
- Luxe Linen Blend Duvet Cover, $134.95–$159.95 (orig. $228–$268)
- Marleigh Euro Sham, $39.95 (orig. $58)
- Waxed Canvas Pillow, $34.95 (orig. $58)
Best Decor Deals
- Jade House Numbers, $14.95 (orig. $18)
- Blake Leather Curtain Tieback, $39.95 (orig. $48)
- Woven Leaves Ceramic Reed Diffuser, $14.95 (orig. $20)
- Parsons Paint Wallpaper, $109.95 (orig. $149)
- Lombok Wall-Mounted Wine Rack, $159.95 (orig. $198)
- Geometric Stacking Trays, Set of 3, $19.95 (orig. $28)
- Yana Valise Storage Bin, $119.95 (orig. $148)
- Merry and Bright Table Runner, $39.95 (orig. $58)
- Gus Side Table, $349.95 (orig. $548)
- Business & Pleasure Co. Soleil Beach Sling Chair, $149.95 (orig. $248)
- Emory Bar Shelf, $199.95 (orig. $248)
- Besson Towel Bar, $49.95 (orig. $68)
Buy It! Pommed Bridget Eyelash Throw Blanket, $69.95 (orig. $98); anthropologie.com
This blanket comes in two colorways: cream with hints of blue and yellow woven throughout, and deep evergreen with pink, yellow, and purple notes. These colors help the throw blend into a variety of decor styles that work for both bedrooms and living rooms alike. Plus, the adorable pom poms sewn onto the ends give it a playful feel and the super soft fabric makes it a cozy dream on chilly winter nights. One shopper in Canada said that the blanket was warm enough to keep the cold at bay in their home and noted that, while other reviewers mentioned shedding, they didn't have that issue.
Buy It! Business & Pleasure Co. Soleil Beach Sling Chair, $149.95 (orig. $248); anthropologie.com
It might not be beach weather just yet, but that doesn't mean you can't score a great deal on a stylish chair for lounging by the ocean. This one has a wooden frame with either an off-white or yellow and white striped sling of canvas material built in for a comfy seat in the sun. It has several notches in the frame to lower the backrest down from a seated to a lying position, and requires zero assembly right out of the box.
Buy It! Yana Valise Storage Bin, $119.95 (orig. $148); anthropologie.com
Is it a stylish travel trunk or an adorable picnic basket? Neither! This woven storage bin doubles as a place to keep throws or linens and a unique piece of decor all in one. It has a latched design that's reminiscent of a piece of luggage, but the soft, flexible frame makes the storage bin suitable for holding onto delicate garments, too. It's also handcrafted, which makes the sale price that much sweeter.
Shop the Anthropologie home sale now while items are still in stock online and snag a few fabulous pieces for every room of your home.