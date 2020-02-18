Anthony Hopkins Lists Cliffside Malibu Home that Survived Wildfires for $11.5 Million

Image zoom Anthony Hopkins Nareg Frandjian /Open House Foto. Inset: Greg Doherty/Getty

Anthony Hopkins is looking to part ways with his picturesque California home.

The Oscar-winning actor, 82, recently put his 4,000-square-foot cliffside Malibu estate on the market for $11.5 million. The home, which boasts views overlooking the ocean between Zuma Beach and Point Dume, was miraculously left untouched during the 2018 Woolsey wildfire that devastated much of the area.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Woolsey fire destroyed 670 structures in Malibu, with an estimated $1.6 billion in market value homes lost.

Built in the 1950s, Hopkins’ home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a large living room and a pair of fireplaces. It’s listed with Santiago Arana of The Agency.

The acre of land comes with a patch of lawn on the cliff’s edge that offers breathtaking views of the beach — and a place Hopkins was known to frolic, as seen in a video clip he shared on Twitter, captioned “Beautiful Malibu Morning…”

RELATED: See Meryl Streep’s Waterfront NYC Penthouse That Sold for $15.8 Million

Image zoom Nareg Frandjian /Open House Foto

Image zoom Nareg Frandjian /Open House Foto

Image zoom Nareg Frandjian /Open House Foto

Image zoom Nareg Frandjian /Open House Foto

Hopkins — who received an Oscar nomination earlier this year for his supporting role in Netflix’s The Two Popes — purchased the home for $3.8 million in 2001, according to Variety, the same year his Silence of the Lambs sequel Hannibal was released.

The home also features an art room in a cabana by the pool, where the actor, a passionate painter, practiced his craft.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Go Inside Jon Bon Jovi’s Palatial Riverfront Estate in New Jersey — on Sale for $20 Million

In 2011, Hopkins told PEOPLE about his painting work as he sat in his studio on the Malibu clifftop, listening to Janis Joplin and prepping his palette of oil paints.

“I come from a country where everything is gray,” the Welsh-born actor said at the time. “I came out here in 1973 and loved the color. I thought I was in paradise. Still do.”

Hopkins added that the vivid images he paints tend to be inspired by his many filming locations — plus a few lucky costars as well.

“If I am working with actors and I like them, I will give them a painting,” he said. “I just say, ‘Please don’t sell them on eBay.’”