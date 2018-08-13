Anthony Bourdain's NYC Apartment Listed for Rent for $14,200 Per Month, Two Months After Suicide

Anthony Bourdain‘s New York City apartment is available for rent.

The 1,283-square-foot condo in Columbus Circle was listed for $14,200 per month two weeks ago — nearly two months after the Parts Unkown host’s death.

Located on the 64th floor of the Time Warner Center, the 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was the jetsetting chef’s home base in the city.

Listed by Sule Haskell of Douglas Elliman, the space features floor-to-ceiling windows, an updated kitchen, hardwood floors, two walk-in closets and a washer/dryer in unit, as first reported by TMZ. The amenities of the luxury building include a full-time doormen, concierge services, health club, spa, residents’ lounge, screening room, sundeck and garage.

However, the Lincoln Square property wasn’t Bourdain’s only piece of Manhattan real estate. He purchased another condo in 2014 with ex-wife Ottavia Busia, before they separated.

“I own an apartment with a mortgage that my ex-wife and my daughter live in, and I’m a renter. I should always be a renter,” Bourdain told PEOPLE in February. “I regret buying that apartment. The bank owns it, and then you’re stuck with it.”

According to the late chef’s will, which was written in 2016, Bourdain was worth $1.21 million at the time of his death, and his assets included $425,000 in “cash and savings,” $35,000 in a brokerage account, $250,000 in “personal property,” and $500,000 in “intangible property including royalties and residuals.”

Although the property he owned with Busia was not listed in the will, the court documents indicated a $1 million mortgage liability for an unspecified property. The document also stated that the majority of Bourdain’s finances will be left to his only child, 11-year-old daughter Ariane, while his furniture, cars, books, clothing and household items were left to Busia.

On June 8, Bourdain was found dead of suicide in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France, while in the country filming an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown with his close friend, French-born chef Eric Ripert.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.