The New York City condo that Anthony Bourdain owned with his ex Ottavia Busia is up for sale nearly four months after his death.

After the couple split in 2016, the late chef and travel show host moved out and rented an apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, while Busia lived in the four-bedroom, three-bathroom condo with their daughter Ariane, 11. The couple’s divorce was never finalized.

Bourdain died by suicide in his hotel room in France on June 8 while filming an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown with his close friend, chef Eric Ripert.

In July, Bourdain’s will revealed that he was worth $1.21 million at his time of death, and he left the majority of his estate to his daughter. This apartment was not listed in the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, but the filings indicated a $1 million mortgage liability for an unspecified property.

“I own an apartment with a mortgage that my ex-wife and my daughter live in, and I’m a renter. I should always be a renter,” Bourdain told PEOPLE in February. “I regret buying that apartment. The bank owns it, and then you’re stuck with it.”

The newly renovated home, which is listed with Elizabeth Fishman with Stribling & Associates for $3.7 million, is located in a full-service luxury building, and is located just a block from Central Park.

A spokesperson for Stribling & Associates declined to comment on the reason for the sale.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.