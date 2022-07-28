The Flipping Out alum tackled home renos for Anthony Anderson, Wilmer Valderrama and Melissa Rivers on his new show Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis

See Anthony Anderson's Front Yard Makeover Reveal, Courtesy of Jeff Lewis: 'It's 1000% Better'

Anthony Anderson's home makeover is finally done – well, almost!

In an exclusive first look of Friday's season finale of Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, the Black-ish alum, 51, gets to see the nearly finished renovations to his front yard.

Lewis, 52, came in to help the actor revamp the impressive approach to his sprawling home.

"Stop pretending to do work because you know I'm here," Anderson jokes in the clip above, approaching Lewis and his team outside his home.

The Flipping Out alum decked out Anderson's formerly bare facade and entryway with various landscaping elements.

"This day has been a long time coming, and it's finally here" Anderson says in the clip. "It's definitely come a long way from where we started. It's 1000% better than what it was and I'm extremely happy with it."

"This is so beautiful," Lewis adds. "I mean it really is starting to come to life, I think."

Before and after footage of the area shows just how much progress Lewis and his team have made by adding hardscaping elements and new plants and trees.

It's not all perfect, though, Anderson points out in the clip as he asks Lewis and his team why a tree was planted with one of its branches jutting toward a window in the house.

Lewis explained that despite their best efforts, the placement they ended up planting it in was the "best position."

"It doesn't matter, because the tree's dead, it's not like the branch is going to grow at all," Lewis says, referring to the problematic new plant they're hoping starts showing some signs of life.

"That's what I love and respect about Jeff, is his honesty. Because he shoots straight from the hip and that's how I am. It's always respected when I meet people like that," Anderson says.

In a clip from a previous episode this season, Lewis explains to Anderson that he would like to use additional tile at the entryway to create a "bigger impact" — and a bigger price tag.

"I think it's such a nice tile and I think to have a bigger impact, we need to do that whole back wall. Another 80 square feet of tile," says Lewis.

Anderson then admits that the various updates that Lewis suggests are coming at a cost.

"I had to leave town to make some money to pay Jeff and I'm happy with the progress," he jokes. "The thing with Jeff is, every time he comes to visit, it ends up costing me another five figures."

"So, I'm just gonna cut down his visits because I'm running out of money," he adds with a smile.

After three years off the small screen following the dramatic end of his long-running Bravo series Flipping Out, Lewis — who also hosts the show Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM Radio — is happy to be back with this new show.

Lewis recently spoke to Extra's Billy Bush about the unexpected length of his hiatus.

"We were in development before the world got shut down, so everything got delayed a year… What should've been a year-and-half hiatus ended up being three and a half years," Lewis explained.