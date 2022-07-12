“Every time [Jeff] comes to visit, it ends up costing me another five figures,” the actor teased on the upcoming episode of Hollywood Houselift

Anthony Anderson Jokes He's 'Running Out of Money' During Renovation with Jeff Lewis

Anthony Anderson's home renovations are costing him a pretty penny.

On Friday's episode of Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, the Black-ish alum, 51, reveals that no expense was spared while renovating the exterior of his home.

In the exclusive clip above, Lewis explains that he would like to use additional tile at the entryway to create a "bigger impact" — and a bigger price tag.

"I think it's such a nice tile and I think to have a bigger impact, we need to do that whole back wall. Another 80 square feet of tile," says the Flipping Out alum.

Anderson then admits that the various updates that Lewis suggests are coming at a cost.

Anthony Anderson on Hollywood Houselift Credit: Amazon Studios

"I had to leave town to make some money to pay Jeff and I'm happy with the progress," he jokes. "The thing with Jeff is, every time he comes to visit, it ends up costing me another five figures."

"So, I'm just gonna cut down his visits because I'm running out of money," he adds with a smile.

In addition to Anderson's project, Lewis has already tackled a glamorous $150,000 bathroom renovation for Melissa Rivers and transforming the front entrance of Wilmer Valderrama's home on this season of Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis.

After three years off the small screen following the dramatic end of his long-running series Flipping Out, Lewis — who also hosts Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM Radio — is happy to be back.

The Bravo alum recently spoke to Extra's Billy Bush about the unexpected hiatus.

"We were in development before the world got shut down, so everything got delayed a year… What should've been a year-and-half hiatus ended up being three and a half years," Lewis explained.

Lewis said that the best part of that time away was reconnecting with his 5-year-old daughter, Monroe Christine, whom he shares with ex-partner Gage Edward.

"I realized after the pandemic I wanted to spend more time with her," he said of his daughter. "So by reprioritizing and having more time to myself and more time with my kid, she's now more interested in me than her nanny."