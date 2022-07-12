Amazon Just Gave This 'Powerful' and 'Quiet' Tower Fan a Discount for Prime Day
As we enter the peak of summer and temperatures reach triple digits, it's hard not to feel uncomfortable in a room with no air flow. If you're looking to save on your AC bill, investing in a quality fan could be the easy solution.
To help you stay breezy, Amazon just gave one of its popular oscillating tower fans a discount for Prime Day. Right now, the 47-inch Antarctic Star Tower Oscillating Fan is on sale, so you can get it for $120 right now. (And if you hustle, you can get it for even cheaper with a lightning deal — but fair warning, it's only for Prime members.)
The oscillating fan is available in three sizes and multiple colors, and prices and discounts vary depending on which you select. The 47-inch pink model, for example, is going for $125 with the sale, while the 40-inch fan in black is as little as $64 as of this writing. If you're looking for something slightly bigger, a coupon also applies to the 59-inch model in pink and green, bringing them down to just $105.
The fan has eight speeds that can be controlled on the panel at the top or with the included remote, and it gets its power from a vortex cross-flow air duct design. Plus, its 360-degree oscillation ensures fresh, cool air circulates throughout the entire room, no matter where you stick it.
You can switch between the natural, sleep, and oscillate modes throughout the day based on your needs and preferences. You can also preset the fan to run for up to 24 hours for non-stop airflow, which, by the way, shoppers say is "very powerful."
The design of the Antarctic Star Oscillating Tower Fan is slim and sleek, and the wide handle at the back allows you to move it from room to room with ease. The fan is also bladeless to keep pets and children safe from injury.
Shoppers are loving the "functional and stylish" tower fan. "I like the variety of speed settings and oscillation settings," one reviewer said. Others are calling it the "best fan ever" and say it's "quiet even on the highest setting."
"It does the job on a tight budget," another person said, adding that it "takes up very little space."
Take advantage of this amazing Prime Day deal while it lasts — check out more colors and sizes below.
