Amazon Shoppers Say They're 'Surprised' by How Quickly This Fan Cools Down a Room — and It's 45% Off
Hot, sticky summer weather calls for a few things: Copious amounts of ice cream, tank tops, and a powerful tower fan to keep you cool when you make it inside. If you don't have a tower fan, you'll want to snag the Antarctic Star Tower Fan while it's on sale at Amazon.
The 30-inch tower fan has three speed settings (low, middle, and high) and three modes (normal, natural, and sleep), allowing you to customize its output to your liking. The oscillating fan rotates up to 50 degrees in either direction to provide cool air no matter where you are in the room. It's also equipped with a 7.5-hour timer, so you can turn it on and off even when you're not around.
The fan runs extremely quietly, according to shoppers, meaning it won't disturb you while you're sleeping or watching television. It also comes with a remote control — so you don't have to get up and turn it on and off every time — and has a built-in handle to help you easily move it from room to room.
Buy It! Antarctic Star Tower Fan, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $63.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the tower fan a five-star rating, calling it "whisper cool" and a "complete joy" to use in reviews. One user shared that it was "one of the smartest buys" they had "made in a long time," while another said, "It does an outstanding job keeping me cool at night."
A third reviewer explained that they bought this fan alongside a Honeywell version, but ended up returning the latter because it didn't run as efficiently. "I am pleasantly surprised at how quick this fan cools down the whole room," they said, adding, "I've tried a few different tower fans before and this one is by far my best purchase."
Head to Amazon to get the Antarctic Star Tower Fan while it has double discounts — make sure to click the coupon to get maximum savings.
