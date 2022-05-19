Amazon Shoppers Are 'Surprisingly Impressed' by This 'Powerful' Oscillating Tower Fan, and It's Now Just $50

The Antarctic Star Tower Fan is available in three sizes — 35 inches, 36 inches, and 43 inches — and in two colors. It can rotate up to 85 degrees to provide a wide range of air supply that's strong enough to cool down large rooms like your living room, bedroom, office, or kitchen, and it displays the temperature, making it easy to adjust the settings to get your space at your preferred temp. You can choose between three speeds (low, middle, and high) and three operation modes (natural, sleep, and oscillate).