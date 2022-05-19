Amazon Shoppers Are 'Surprisingly Impressed' by This 'Powerful' Oscillating Tower Fan, and It's Now Just $50
AC bills in the summer are not easy on the wallet. If you're thinking of swapping out your air conditioner, Amazon shoppers found an affordable oscillating fan that will keep you cool through hot summer nights, and it's on sale right now for up to 25 percent off.
The Antarctic Star Tower Fan is available in three sizes — 35 inches, 36 inches, and 43 inches — and in two colors. It can rotate up to 85 degrees to provide a wide range of air supply that's strong enough to cool down large rooms like your living room, bedroom, office, or kitchen, and it displays the temperature, making it easy to adjust the settings to get your space at your preferred temp. You can choose between three speeds (low, middle, and high) and three operation modes (natural, sleep, and oscillate).
Buy It! Antarctic Star Tower Fan, $49.50 with coupon (orig. $65.99); amazon.com
The best part? It features a timer that runs for 12 hours. Plus, you can adjust the settings using a wireless remote control. And while some floor fans can be bulky, shoppers say its slim design is a huge "space saver." Plus, the oscillating fan is equipped with a cover, so your little ones can't reach the blades.
More than 1,700 Amazon customers have given the fan a five-star rating thanks to how "powerful" it is, calling it a "life saver" for summer. One reviewer even said it's their "favorite fan ever." They also added: "It has so many different settings, including the sleep mode which I use every night for a nice breeze at a quieter noise."
Another shopper wrote that it works better than their Dyson fan, which goes for over $400. "After having and using this tower/floor fan for the past couple of months, I can safely say that I am surprisingly impressed by it," they said. "For the price, I can't imagine you can do much better."
As we near high temperatures and thick humidity, now is a great time to pick up the Antarctic Star Tower Fan while it's on sale for under $65.
