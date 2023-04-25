Ant Anstead Wishes Girlfriend Renée Zellweger a Happy 54th Birthday with Fan-Made Video of Their Love Story

Ant Anstead is showing his girlfriend Renée Zellweger some birthday love!

In honor of the Bridget Jones's Diary star's 54th birthday on Tuesday, Anstead, 44, reposted a sweet fan-made video edit that highlights moments in his girlfriend's career — and documents the time they first met — to his Instagram Story.

The video montage starts out with a clip of Zellweger smiling as she appears to eat a flower, followed by a previous appearance she made on The Tonight Show where she strikes a few cheerleading poses next to Jimmy Fallon.

Also included were clips of Zellweger's episode on her boyfriend's show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, where they first met in the spring of 2021. Zellweger and Anstead worked together to restore two cars as as a surprise for late agent's longtime caretakers. Sparks flew on set as seen in footage of their playful banter from the episode.

Ending on a sweet note, the video shows a short clip of the actress at an animal shelter followed by her dancing out to greet Ellen DeGeneres when she was a guest on her show.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY Ren!! One lucky British boy!" Anstead wrote over the video as Ed Sheeran's "Shivers'' played in the background. Alongside a smiley emoji with hearts, he also gave a shoutout to the fan who created the sentimental series of clips, writing, "Thank you to the fan account for the cool video!"

Zellweger's birthday isn't the only milestone the couple is celebrating this week. On Sunday, Anstead shared a sweet tribute to his girlfriend in honor of their two-year anniversary on Instagram.

The video featured an image of the two holding hands and looking at each other while on a nature walk, followed by a few shots of them kissing.

"Two years of magic 💫💫 x," he captioned the video. His followers expressed their well wishes for the couple in the comments, with one writing "Congratulations to you both! I hope you love birds have many many more happy years together! 😍," and another adding, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and light."

Along with sharing important life moments, the pair are also taking the next step in their relationship by officially moving into a new home together.

After Anstead confirmed the sale of his beloved Newport Beach "Temple House" earlier in April, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Anstead and Zellweger have "found a house that they both love and are moving in together," adding that "they are very happy and in love."

"They have tried to keep their relationship private and low-key because of Hudson," the source continued, referring to Anstead's 3-year-old son Hudson whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall. Along with his toddler, the British car expert also has two older children — Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16 — from a previous marriage.

All three of Anstead's children have met Zellweger and "got along famously," he told PEOPLE in 2022.