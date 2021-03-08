Ant Anstead Wishes Daughter Amelie, 17, Happy Intl. Women’s Day: ‘So Proud of the Lady You Are’

"May you always lift those women around you!" the Wheeler Dealers star, who split from HGTV star Christina Haack in September, wrote to his daughter

Ant Anstead is making sure his daughter, Amelie, knows she's appreciated this International Women's Day.

The Wheeler Dealers star, 41, took to Instagram on Monday to share two sweet photos of himself with the 17-year-old, whom he calls by her nickname, "Ammo."

"Happy international women's day! Part of a dad's job is to help raise badass women!" Ant captioned the set of photos. "My Ammo @amelieanstead is one of the greatest ladies I know! Ammo I'm so proud of the lady you are! All heart and passion and so much more!"

He concluded the post with a wish for his daughter's future: "May you always lift those women around you!"

"Love you daddo," Amelie replied in the comments.

Both snaps were taken the last time Ant was able to visit Amelie in the U.K. — where she lives with her brother Archie, 14, and mom Louise Hebert, Ant's first wife. The family had to cancel a planned visit due to Covid-19–related travel restrictions last year.

In addition to Amelie and Archie, Ant also shares son Hudson London, 18 months, with ex Christina Haack, who recently reverted to her maiden name. Haack, 37, announced that she and Ant had split in September 2020, after less than two years of marriage.

In a December 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Ant said that the divorce put him in "a very dark place," but that leaning on Amelie and Archie had been helping him get through it.

"They are genuinely my best friends," he said of the teens, adding that the split "was devastating for them."

"It was a very, very difficult FaceTime call," he said of breaking the news to them. "They loved Christina — they still do — and they really wanted us to work. I think every child just wants to see their parents happy."

He shared that he has a routine of video calling them every single morning, since he has been unable to see them in person due to the pandemic.

The last time Ant saw his oldest two children was in summer 2020 — right before news of his divorce broke — when he traveled to his home country and underwent the required 2-week quarantine for those visiting from the U.S. in order to spend time with them.

Ant and Haack began dating in October 2017, less than a year after her public split from her Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa — with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 — in December 2016. Her divorce was finalized in January 2018, 11 months before she and Ant married in a surprise backyard ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, Calif. in December 2018.