Ant Anstead Spends Time With His 2 Kids in U.K. amid News of Ex-Wife Christina Haack's Engagement

While Christina Haack has been celebrating her engagement to boyfriend Joshua Hall in Mexico, her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, has been in the U.K., visiting his two kids from his first marriage.

Anstead, 42, who split from Haack, 38, in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage and finalized the divorce in June, has been sharing several photos of his trip to England on Instagram over the past few days. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host traveled across the pond for two main reasons: to spend time with his two oldest kids — daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 15, who live in the U.K. with his first wife, Louise Herbert — and to attend the Goodwood Revival Car Show, to which he brought Archie as his date. (Anstead also shares son Hudson London, 2, with Haack.)

On Monday, the same day that Haack announced her engagement to Hall after several months of dating, Anstead shared two posts to Instagram, one of him bringing his kids to school, and the other of him visiting the police station where he used to work as an officer.

"Went back to school with Ammo and Archo! So proud of these two humans! So talented, kind, humble and hard working!" he captioned the first photo, in which he's smiling with the kids, who are dressed in their uniforms, in front of their school building.

He also celebrated the "news today that the US border will open to the UK in November, which means they can finally be reunited with Hudzo!"

Anstead has been open about his struggle to see his oldest two kids throughout the COVID pandemic thanks to border closures and visa issues. He reunited with them in the U.K. early last month for the first time in nearly a year, but the kids have been unable to travel to the U.S., where they were planning on spending the summer.

As Anstead mentioned, that has now changed due to a new ruling allowing fully vaccinated foreign visitors to enter the U.S. come November. The kids will now be able to see their half-brother Hudson for the first time since the pandemic began, and visit the new home in Laguna Beach Anstead purchased after his divorce, which has rooms for all three of his kids.

It will also be the first time they will be able to meet Anstead's new girlfriend, Renee Zellweger, whom he began dating in June after meeting on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

In his second post on Monday, Anstead shared a couple of photos of him in front of the Bishops Stortford Police Station in Hertfordshire, England, where he began his first career as a police officer.

"WOW! Trip down memory lane while strolling around Bishops Stortford with the kids. I had to stop by the police station I was first stationed at 22 years ago!" he wrote alongside the photos from the trip, as well as some throwback photos of his time as a police officer. "Gosh I have some crazy stories about that town….. X"

In addition to his feed posts, Anstead has also been sharing several Instagram Stories from his time back in his home country, doing low-key activities like watching Amelie play field hockey and bringing Archie to get his hair cut.

In a December 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Anstead said that his divorce from Haack put him in "a very dark place," but that leaning on Amelie and Archie had been helping him get through it.

"They are genuinely my best friends," he said of the teens, adding that the split "was devastating for them."

"It was a very, very difficult FaceTime call," he said of breaking the news. "They loved Christina — they still do — and they really wanted us to work. I think every child just wants to see their parents happy."

PEOPLE confirmed the former Wheeler Dealers host had finalized his divorce from Haack in June. Days later, news of Anstead and Zellweger's relationship broke, with a source telling PEOPLE, "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right."

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship, as she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.

The HGTV host later revealed that she and Hall had been dating for months, writing in an Instagram post, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she continued. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

The Christina on the Coast star announced her engagement to Hall on Monday by sharing three photos of her and the Austin-based realtor enjoying a sunset dinner in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they're currently celebrating his birthday. A diamond ring is featured in two of the photos.

Haack captioned the post with five emojis: A heart, an infinity sign, a lock, a key and a ring. The star also changed her Instagram bio to read: "Mommy. 💍 Josh Hall."