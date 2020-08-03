Ant Anstead Taking a ‘Break’ from ‘Toxic’ Social Media After Blocking ‘Over 100 People’

The Wheelers Dealers star's decision comes a week after he fended off a commenter regarding Christina's ex Tarek El Moussa's recent engagement

Ant Anstead is putting his mental health first and taking a break from social media.

The Wheelers Dealers star, 41, announced his decision on Sunday in an Instagram post, sharing a video of his wife, HGTV star Christina Anstead.

“The world is crazy right now. And for all the good things social media has it also carries a toxic element!” he captioned the post. “I have blocked over 100 people in the last few days. Humans are lashing out. And it saddens me!”

He then shared that he would be taking “a little break” from the platform, using his time instead to “pamper the wife, annoy the kids, eat a vast about of carbs and watch movies that were made in the 1980s! 😎”

“Be kind to each other and see ya soon ✌🏼❤️,” Ant concluded his post.

Just an hour later, he posted again confirming his decision, sharing a photo of a sign that reads “Back Soon.”

“Be kind x,” he captioned the second post.

Christina's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa recently became engaged to his girlfriend Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. The Flipping 101 host, who also still appears alongside Christina on Flip or Flop, proposed on the beach on California's Catalina Island on Saturday, July 26, during a boat trip to celebrate his and Young's one-year dating anniversary.

Ant shared his excitement for the couple, commenting on an Instagram post from HGTV announcing the news.

“Congratulations you two!! (What took you so long …. 😊) ❤️” he wrote.

Shortly after, he responded to an Instagram user who had replied to his comment with a negative message: “@antanstead why don’t the four of you all go on a date together? Weirdest relationship ever.”

“Err…. no thank you x,” Ant wrote back.

The news also seems to have reignited a discussion among some social media users who feel Young looks similar to Christina, to whom El Moussa was married for nearly eight years.

Young denied that she looked like Christina in December 2019, during a Q&A session with her Instagram followers.

“Are you trying to look like Christina?” one Instagram user asked the real estate agent at the time.

“How would I be ‘trying to look like someone?'” Young replied, along with some laughing emojis. “Last time I checked I’ve looked like this my whole life.”

Young then joked, “Yes that’s my ultimate goal, and I even rushed to a doctor to change my whole appearance!!!" adding “Come on guys… let’s stop being ridiculous."

Ant and Christina married in a surprise backyard ceremony in December 2018 and welcomed a son, Hudson London, in September 2019. Christina shares son Brayden, 4, and daughter Taylor, 9, with El Moussa, and Ant also has two children from his previous marriage: Archie, 12, and Amelie, 15.

Young, El Moussa, Ant and Christina have a friendly relationship and co-parent Brayden and Taylor. The entire group celebrated Halloween together, and have met up for birthday parties and school concerts.