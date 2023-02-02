Ant Anstead Officially Takes $3.3M OC Home Off the Market After Change of Heart About 'Special Place'

Ant Anstead has officially taken his Laguna Beach, Calif. family home off the market.

Last month the British car expert, 43, told PEOPLE he was not ready to part ways with the beachfront property, which he purchased in the wake of his divorce from ex-wife Christina Hall, and now the $3.3 million listing for the home has been removed from the market.

"I decided to stay," he told PEOPLE exclusively in January. "It's a special place."

The Celebrity IOU Joyride host had listed the property for sale in October 2022, just one year after purchasing it.

Ant Anstead. Ant Anstead/Instagram

The 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home boasts gorgeous panoramic views of the ocean and a wraparound deck.

Anstead nicknamed the home the "Temple House" and has previously described it as the "house of my dreams".

Fans had been speculating that he wasn't truly ready to let go of the house after he shared a snapshot of his 3-year-old son Hudson, whom he shares with Hall, taking in a beautiful sunset from the home's balcony last month.

"Staying put 🥰," he captioned the Instagram post.

Anstead's caption led several of his followers to head to the comment section to question if he had decided against selling.

"Staying at the Temple? Hard to leave that view," one user wrote, with another adding, "Does that mean you're not selling?"

Anstead bought the then-rustic cottage in June 2021 after 10 months of house hunting and living in a rental studio apartment. The purchase came the year after his split from the Flip or Flop alum, 39, in September 2020.

Ant Anstead. Ant Anstead/Instagram

"I simplified my life," he told PEOPLE after buying the property. "I've realized how little I need, and what's important. I don't need anything but Hudson and my health."

Since moving in, Anstead has enjoyed spending time there with his girlfriend, actress Renée Zellweger, whom he met on the set of Celebrity IOU Joyride in 2021. During the holidays, he even added a sweet nod to their romance to his Christmas tree: British flags for his homeland and Norwegian flags to represent Zellweger's heritage.