Ant Anstead Surprises Pregnant Wife Christina with Breakfast in Bed for Mother's Day

Ant Anstead showered his pregnant wife with love (and food!) this Mother’s Day.

The British TV host shared a sweet snap of Christina in bed with her two kids — daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3 — whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

The Flip or Flop star, who is expecting a baby boy with Ant held hands with her kids in bed as she was surrounded by plates of eggs, avocados, fruit and English muffins alongside coffee, orange juice, and a bouquet of flowers.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the American mums out there (weirdly it’s a different date in the U.K.),” Ant captioned the image. “After a lot of secret whispering and planning leading up to this morning, Tay and Bray tip toed in and quietly woke me at 06:15 😱 (I had previously negotiated 7am btw).”

Christina Anstead Instagram

“We made mum breakfast in bed and they hand made cards and gifts and got flowers ❤️❤️❤️,” he continued. “Happy mummy’s day @christinaanstead (and all the other amazing mums out there! X x)”

The day before Mother’s Day, Christina enjoyed some ice cream with her kids, captioning a photo of herself sitting on a bench with the pair, “Duffy, balboa bars and my babes. 💛”

Ant shared a sweet comment on the photo, writing, “What a Lovely pre Mother’s day, day… 😍❤️🤗 x x you are loved x”

But her husband wasn’t the only man in her life who paid tribute to her this Mother’s Day. Tarek honored his ex in the caption of an Instagram post also dedicated to his own mother.

“Happy Mother’s Day to Christina as well,” Tarek wrote in the last sentence of the post. “Tay and Bray love her so much.”

Following the news of Ant and Christina’s surprise wedding in December, Tarek spoke out about the new man in Christina and his kids’ life, revealing he had no hard feelings toward Ant.

“I think finding out [about the wedding] made me realize 100% closure. And it made me realize that it’s a good thing for my kids, based on what I know about Ant,” he told PEOPLE exclusively in January.

“Of course I ask my kids about things they do, and what’s going on, and they always say good things about him,” Tarek said. “So as a father, it’s good to know that there’s hopefully a good man in my kids’ lives besides me.”