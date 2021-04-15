The Wheeler Dealers star split from his second wife, HGTV star Christina Haack, in September after less than two years of marriage

Ant Anstead Says He Still Believes in ‘Marriage' and 'Life-Long Love' in Anniversary Post for Parents

Despite a rocky record in his own romantic life, Ant Anstead still believes in everlasting love — and he credits his parents for that.

The Wheeler Dealers star, 42, shared a celebratory post in honor of his parents' 48th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, posting three black-and-white throwback photos of their nuptials on his social media.

"Happy anniversary to two living legends! My parents.... 48 years today!" he wrote in the caption. "Part of a parents job is to teach by showing. I still believe in marriage and life long love."

"I commend and Love you guys!" he concluded the post, adding a heart emoji and British flag emoji.

Anstead split from his second wife, HGTV star Christina Haack, in September after less than two years of marriage. The pair share 1-year-old son Hudson London. He also has two children, son Archie, 14, and daughter Amelie, 17, from his first marriage.

The English television host opened up to PEOPLE last month about making a fresh start in Laguna Beach, California, with his youngest son following the end of his relationship with Haack.

"I spent six months really healing and recovering and working on myself," said Anstead. "I feel like I've really made Laguna my home, and I've got this overwhelming urge now to sort of make friends.

Grand Marshal Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead attend the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California Ant Anstead and Christina Anstead | Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

"In January I wrote — I like to write a New Year's resolution, so I've got my vision board — 'make friends with people of substance,' " added the car expert.

The father of three is also on the hunt for a new home in the area.

"I feel like I need a home. It's been over six months now," said Anstead, who shares custody of Hudson with Haack.

"A home creates an anchor for the rest of your life. So while all these great things are going on, I've got the TV projects and a new book coming out, and Hudson and I are rolling around, having a great time, I still feel displaced," he continued. "So I feel like if I can find a home, I can really start to rebuild from there."