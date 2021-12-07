Ant Anstead Decorates Christmas Tree with a Sweet Personalized Couple's Ornament for Renée Zellweger

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host and his two-year-old son, whom he shares with ex Christina Haack, are ringing in the holiday season

Ant Anstead is getting into the Christmas spirit — and he has a special new ornament to add to his tree this year!

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 42, took to Instagram on Monday night to share a series of sweet photos of himself decorating his Christmas tree with the help of his youngest son, Hudson, 2, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack. (He also has two kids from his first marriage, daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15.)

"Temple is transforming," he captioned the post, referring to his home in Laguna Beach, California, which he purchased earlier this year and calls the Temple House.

"First step… Tree. Carefully decorated by Hudzo of course..." he continues, the photos showing the toddler hanging ornaments with determination.

The very last photo in the slideshow shows off an ornament that will be added to the tree for the first time: A red car with two cartoon people in the window, one labeled "Ant" and the other "Renée," for girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 52. Both are wearing Santa hats, and a tree strapped to the top of the car reads "Laguna Beach."

"Love Christmas xx," Anstead concludes the post, adding a couple of heart emojis.

Anstead met Zellweger on the set of his Discovery+ show in early June. The pair began dating shortly thereafter, making their first public appearance as a couple in August and going Instagram official with their relationship a month later.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Zellweger also loves getting to know Anstead's young son.

"Renée spends a lot of time with Ant in Laguna Beach," a southern California-based source told PEOPLE in September. "Ant is very focused on his son. Renée seems to very much understand this focus. She seems to enjoy all the fun outings with his son. She is always very playful and sweet with Hudson."

Anstead and the two-time Oscar winner have recently been spending time together in New Orleans, where Zellweger is currently filming an upcoming project, The Thing About Pam.

While visiting the city for Thanksgiving, Anstead and Zellweger took Hudson to a New Orleans Saints football game, where the automotive expert snapped a sweet photo of the actress holding his son as they cheered on the home team.

On a trip in October, Anstead and Zellweger showed some sweet PDA when the father of three posted a photo of the two sharing a nighttime kiss on his Instagram feed. "WOW there is something very special about New Orleans!" he captioned his photo of the pair.

"I mean, there's no hiding it," Anstead told host Jeremy Parsons of his relationship on an episode of PEOPLE (the TV show!) in September. "Everyone knows that Renée and I are dating."

"I'm really grateful to the show [Celebrity IOU: Joyride] because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them. And that's what happened in this case," he continued.