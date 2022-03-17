Ant Anstead Posts Sweet Kissing GIF with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger: 'This Lady'

Ant Anstead is not afraid to show his love for Oscar-winning girlfriend Renée Zellweger!

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 42, posted a GIF of him and Zellweger, 52, sharing a sweet kiss in what appear to be matching black-tie looks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This lady [heart emoji] x Ren," Anstead captioned the sunset smooch.

The pair took the snapshots while they attended the wedding of former Formula 1 driver Jensen Button and his now-wife, model Brittny Ward. The two, who are close friends with Anstead, tied the knot at a Palm Beach celebration.

Anstead also took to Instagram to celebrate the happy couple, posting a picture of them and writing, "Mr & Mrs Button! What a perfect day! PERFECT"

Anstead and Zellweger started dating shortly after meeting on set of his Discovery+ show in early June 2021. The pair made their first public appearance as a couple in August and went Instagram official with their relationship a month later.

"There is so much respect between them," an entertainment source told PEOPLE in September. "They spend as much time as possible together when they aren't working on other projects. They truly like each other as well as their romantic attraction. The relationship is serious."

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger | Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

"Renée has found love again, a love where she feels confident and secure about herself," added the source. "And Ant, too, has had a lot of ups and downs, but seems to have stability in this romance."

WATCH THIS: Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Spotted Sharing a Romantic Kiss as He Lifts Her in His Arms

The couple has also experienced many "firsts" in the past months. While visiting California from the U.K. for Christmas, Anstead's two older kids — daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15 — got to meet Zellweger in person for the first time.

"It was great," the car expert said. "I mean, Renée's so personable, and so great with people, and they've met a few times on FaceTime, so everybody was excited to finally get together."

He continued: "Of course, everybody got on famously. It's really nice."

Ant Anstead Instagram Credit: Ant Anstead Instagram

The TV host also shares son Hudson, 2, with his second ex-wife, HGTV star Christina Haack.

While the Christmas trip was the first in-person meeting for the older kids, Hudson is well acquainted with the The Thing About Pam star.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the actress has loved getting to know Hudson.