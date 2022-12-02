Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter

Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend!

On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona.

While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona which is a magical place I cannot recommend enough! So much to be thankful for 🥰 x"

He also responded to a fan in his comments who asked if there were any snaps of him and his "romantic partner" from the trip. Anstead wrote back that they took "so many" photos together.

In response to another comment, the TV host said the pair "laughed so hard" during a difficult hike when one user joked that the "the hike to the Devil's Bridge nearly killed me last month."

The couple first met while filming an episode of Anstead's show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, in 2021, and PEOPLE confirmed that the two were dating just days after Anstead finalized his divorce with ex-wife Christina Hall. The exes share a 3-year-old son together, Hudson London.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Anstead opened up about how "grateful" he was that the show brought them together.

"I'm really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them," he said. "And that's what happened in this case."

Zellweger was introduced to his two older kids at the start of 2022 and even "hit it off" with his older daughter, Amelie, he told PEOPLE. She also met his son Archie, who lives in England with Amelie and their mother, Louise Storey.

The lovebirds' romantic getaway comes in the midst of Anstead's ongoing legal dispute with Hall over their son Hudson and the issue of the child's online presence.

In October 2022, Anstead spoke out after receiving backlash for sharing a photo of Hudson days after Hall announced that she would no longer post photos of her son on social media. Users commented that it was "unfair" he can post photos of the toddler while Hall can't, and that he deserves "all the shade" he gets.

Anstead responded to the comments, explaining that he wrote a "private letter" to Hall a week before he filed for full custody of their son. "He will read the private letter I wrote her on April 21st a week before I stepped up for him. She's had 25 weeks to agree to not exploit him. She finally has x," Anstead wrote.