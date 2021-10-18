The actress is currently in the Louisiana city filming her latest project, a drama called The Thing About Pam

Ant Anstead Shares a Kiss with Renee Zellweger While Visiting Her in New Orleans: 'Magical'

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are head over heels in New Orleans!

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 42, and the two-time Oscar winner, 52, have been spending time together in the southern city, where Zellweger is currently filming an upcoming project, The Thing About Pam. They've also been showing some sweet PDA, with Anstead posting a photo of the two sharing a nighttime kiss to his Instagram feed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"WOW there is something very special about New Orleans!" the British-born automotive expert and TV personality captioned his photo of the pair, in which Zellweger is wearing a navy blue ball cap, and both are sporting black jackets.

"The late night wandering, the mind blowing history this nerd loves, the architecture, the blend of cultures, the food, the people, the smells and noises!" he wrote of his feelings for the Southern city.

He concluded the post: "All made made better by magical company to share it with…. [heart emoji]"

This isn't the first time Anstead has visited his new flame in the Big Easy.

Last week, he told Entertainment Tonight, "I went out there a couple weeks ago to spend some time with her and am heading back out there this weekend."

He added that the actress is a "good traveler and she's been to that city before, so it's nice. Looking forward to getting back."

Anstead met Zellweger on the set of his Discovery+ show in early June. The pair began dating shortly thereafter, making their first public appearance as a couple in August and going Instagram official with their relationship a month later.

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger | Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

"I mean, there's no hiding it," he told host Jeremy Parsons on a recent episode of PEOPLE (the TV show!). "Everyone knows that Renée and I are dating."

Anstead continued, "I'm really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them. And that's what happened in this case."

Zellweger has even gotten to know Anstead's 2-year-old son, Hudson — whom the Wheeler Dealers alum shares with ex-wife Christina Haack — during their time together.

Ant Anstead Exclusive Photos Credit: Rod Foster

"Renée spends a lot of time with Ant in Laguna Beach," a southern California-based source previously told PEOPLE. "Ant is very focused on his son. Renée seems to very much understand this focus. She seems to enjoy all the fun outings with his son. She is always very playful and sweet with Hudson."

RELATED VIDEO: Ant Anstead Is 'Grateful' for Meeting Renée Zellweger on New Show: 'Amazing Things Happen'

Back in June, Anstead shared exclusively with PEOPLE that he had purchased a home in Laguna Beach, calling it "the house of my dreams." He found the property — which he's dubbed "Temple House" — after months of searching for a place with a view of the ocean that would work for his new life as a single dad after finalizing his divorce with Haack, 38.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that Zellweger had listed her sprawling Topanga, California, home for $5,999,999, with a source explaining, "Renée basically lives in Laguna Beach with Ant. She is never at her Topanga Canyon house."

ant anstead and renee zellweger Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

"[Renée] seems to love her new beach life in Laguna," the source added at the time. "When Renée and Ant are not busy with work, they spend all of their time together."

While talking to Extra last week, Anstead shared that he and Zellweger are not officially cohabitating, despite spending plenty of time together.