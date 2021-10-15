Ant Anstead is also in the process of remodeling his home in Laguna Beach, California

Ant Anstead Says It's 'Too Early' for Renée Zellweger to Move In After She Lists L.A. Home

Ant Anstead isn't ready to cohabitate with new girlfriend Renée Zellweger just yet.

Though the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 42, is in the process of remodeling his Laguna Beach, California, property and Zellweger, 52, recently listed her Los Angeles-area home, Anstead has no immediate plans for the couple to move in together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I would say it would be too early for that," he told Extra on Thursday night during the premiere of Introducing, Selma Blair.

Anstead added, "We're taking things nice and slow, and we're really happy."

The British-born automotive expert and TV personality also told Entertainment Tonight that he recently visited Zellweger in New Orleans as she worked on her upcoming drama, The Thing About Pam.

"I went out there a couple weeks ago to spend some time with her and am heading back out there this weekend," he said, adding that the actress is a "good traveler and she's been to that city before, so it's nice. Looking forward to getting back."

renee zellweger and ant anstead Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead | Credit: Vera Anderson/Wireimage; Michael Kovac/getty

Anstead met Zellweger on the set of his Discovery+ show in early June. The pair began dating shortly thereafter, making their first public appearance as a couple in August and going Instagram official with their relationship a month later.

"I mean, there's no hiding it," he told host Jeremy Parsons on a recent episode of PEOPLE (the TV show!). "Everyone knows that Renée and I are dating."

Anstead continued, "I'm really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them. And that's what happened in this case."

ant anstead and renee zellweger Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

Zellweger has even gotten to know Anstead's 2-year-old son, Hudson — with whom the Wheeler Dealers alum shares with ex-wife Christina Haack — during their time together.

"Renée spends a lot of time with Ant in Laguna Beach," a southern California-based source previously told PEOPLE. "Ant is very focused on his son. Renée seems to very much understand this focus. She seems to enjoy all the fun outings with his son. She is always very playful and sweet with Hudson."

RELARED VIDEO: Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Spotted Sharing a Romantic Kiss as He Lifts Her in His Arms

Back in June, Anstead shared exclusively with PEOPLE that he had purchased a home in Laguna Beach, calling it "the house of my dreams." He found the property — which he's dubbed "Temple House" — after months of searching for a place with a view of the ocean that would work for his new life as a single dad after finalizing his divorce with Haack, 38.