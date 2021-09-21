Anstead reflected on meeting the Oscar-winning actress while filming Celebrity IOU: Joyride during an episode of PEOPLE (the TV show!)

Ant Anstead Is 'Really Grateful' for Relationship with Renée Zellweger: 'There's No Hiding It'

Ant Anstead is "really grateful" to have met girlfriend Renée Zellweger while doing what he loves!

The British television personality, 42, spoke to Jeremy Parsons on Tuesday's episode of PEOPLE (the TV show!) about Celebrity IOU: Joyride and meeting the Oscar-winning actress, 52, on set.

"I mean, there's no hiding it," he tells Parsons in the clip above of his relationship, which he made Instagram official earlier this month. "Everyone knows that Renée and I are dating."

The father of three continues, "I'm really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them. And that's what happened in this case."

"I'm grateful for that," he adds.

PEOPLE confirmed that the car expert and the Judy actress began dating in June. Both have been quiet about the relationship, which Anstead credits to their mutual respect for each other's privacy.

"Renée and my relationship is something that's really private," he told PEOPLE exclusively earlier this month. "It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

Anstead added that he prefers to take things "one day at a time" when it comes to his love life.

News of Anstead and Zellweger's relationship broke in late June, days after PEOPLE confirmed the former Wheeler Dealers host had finalized his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack, with whom he shares son Hudson, 2. Anstead is also dad to son Archie, 15, and daughter Amelie, 17, from his first marriage.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that despite being an unlikely duo, the couple bonded over common interests.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said. "Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together," the source added.

After the couple made their first public appearance together at a gala event for Radford Motors in August, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE, "They are getting pretty serious about each other," noting that "they have a major attraction to each other."

Zellweger has also gotten to know Anstead's youngest son Hudson during their time together.

"They do beach outings, go for ice cream and other child-friendly activities," another source said. "They're spending most of their time together in Laguna Beach since Ant lives there, and they seem very happy."