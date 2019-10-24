Image zoom

Ant Anstead thinks he and his wife Christina are a perfect match.

In fact, the 40-year-old car specialist thinks “it’s kind of strange” just how much he and the Christina on the Coast star, 36, share.

While chatting about his latest streaming show, Ant Anstead Master Mechanic, Ant tells PEOPLE that he and his wife of 10 months share more than just a deep love for one another — they also share an uncanny amount of other similarities.

“I think it’s really weird how we have so much in common,” the British star says.

In addition to their baby son, Hudson London, who was born on September 6, Ant and Christina each have an older daughter and younger son from a previous relationship — and it turns out their kids share very similar birthdays.

“Our two daughters are born seven days apart, and our two sons are also born seven days apart” Ant reveals. “And then, weirdly, Hudson fell in the middle. It’s kind of strange if you think about it.”

Another parallel between their lives: “She does a show with a co-host where she buys a house, fixes it and sells it, and I have a show with a co-host where I buy a car, fix it and sell it,” he says. (Christina stars on HGTV’s Flip or Flop with ex Tarek El Moussa, and Ant is a co-host on Discovery’s Wheelers Dealers.)

“She’s writing a book with Harper Collins, I’m writing a book with Harper Collins,” he continues. “She’s just done her solo show, I’ve just done my solo show; we both started in TV at roughly the same time — there’s a very weird synergy between us,” he says.

Between a new baby, a mixed family and their own TV shows, the two also share a very busy schedule — a lifestyle that Ant says has only deepened their bond.

“The great thing about being married to somebody like Christina is that we both are on the same page,” Ant says. “We’re both energetic, we’re both busy, we’re both 100 miles an hour. And we both believe that you have to put time aside for each other. There’s a synchronicity there that works.”

When they’re not working, the couple love binge watching TV together. (They finished the entire Game of Thrones series together in eight weeks.)

Ant also says he got lucky that he can share his passion for cars with Christina, who often drops in and out of Ant Anstead Master Mechanic to see what he’s up to.

In an exclusive clip from the show’s fifth episode, below, which premiered on the 24th, Christina joins Ant in his garage as he works an Alfa Romeo 158, a car which he builds by hand throughout the series.

“The fact that she loves cars is sort of just a bonus,” Ant tells PEOPLE, saying he is thankful that they simply enjoy being together, no matter what they’re doing.

“We make sure that outside of work we absolutely spend as much time as possible together,” he says. “We eat together, we talk an awful lot. When you just love someone’s company it doesn’t matter what you’re doing.”

“We don’t have to fill the gaps,” he adds. “I’m just happy being with her.”

