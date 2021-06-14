"I did an awful lot in that house," the British TV host says of the home he and his ex-wife purchased together before getting married in December 2018

Ant Anstead Says Ex Christina Haack Made 'the Right Decision' to Sell Their Family Home: It 'Has Memories'

Ant Anstead is sharing his thoughts on Christina Haack selling the home they once shared together.

The British TV host, 41, who split from the HGTV star, 37, in September after less than two years of marriage, tells PEOPLE exclusively that he's glad Haack has placed their former Newport Beach, California, home on the market - a move which she made back in April, listing it for $6 million.

"I'm really happy for her," the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star says. "I think it's the right decision. That home has memories."

The 4,804-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home was the first one Anstead and Haack purchased together for their blended family back in 2018. Haack shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 1, with Anstead, while Anstead also shares daughter Amelie, 17 and son Archie, 14, with his first wife.

Ant Anstead, Christina Haack Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty; Allen Berezovsky/Getty

christina haack Christina Haack's Newport Beach, Calif., home, which she listed for sale in early April and has now found a buyer for. | Credit: Grant Rivera/Apex Visions; Inset: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

5 Wedding of Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead | Credit: Rich Lander/CHARD Photo

It was also the setting for the former couple's surprise "winter wonderland" backyard wedding in December 2018.

"I mean, I did an awful lot in that house, and it's a big home for somebody on their own," Anstead continues. "It was a home that we got together, renovated together. And I physically did a lot of hands-on work on it. I mean, the stairs, the wine rack, the light fixtures above the bed, the 'love' sign … all those personal touches I did."

Ant Anstead Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

Christina Haack home for sale Credit: Grant Rivera/Apex Visions

The automotive expert, who purchased a home of his own in Laguna Beach in May, adds that all the personalization he did on the house likely had an impact on Haack's decision to sell.

"Anyone can go and buy something, but to have it made is different," he says. "So I imagine, for Christina's world, she needed to have that fresh start. Because she would've been living in a surrounding of reminders."

Haack announced that she and Anstead were separating on Instagram in September 2020, just a year after they welcomed son Hudson.

Christina Anstead, Ant Anstead Ant Anstead and Christina Haack with their son Hudson London | Credit: Ant Anstead/Instagram

The Christina on the Coast star - whose new season premiered June 3 - recently told PEOPLE that she's been spending the past few months making a fresh start for herself and her family, and taking time away from the spotlight in order to stay grounded in the present.

"I'm focusing on keeping our private life more private and just enjoying our time together and just being positive," she explained. "I'm focusing on myself and the kids and having fun."

Christina Anstead Christina Anstead with daughter Taylor and son Brayden | Credit: Christina Anstead/Instagram

In regards to her decision to sell the family home, she shared: "We've been here for three years and we wanted more of a coastal vibe, so we decided to sell and we're looking at other properties now.'

"I just like a fresh start," she added.