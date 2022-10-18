Ant Anstead Lists His Laguna Beach Cottage for $3.3 Million — See Inside!

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host has put his 3-bedroom home up for sale just one year after purchasing it

By
Published on October 18, 2022 01:42 PM
Ant Anstead House for Sale
Photo: Jack Kahoe | Amplify Marketing, Kevin Winter/Getty

Ant Anstead is parting ways with the Laguna Beach cottage he told PEOPLE was the "house of my dreams."

His 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home boasts gorgeous panoramic views of the ocean. Just one year after purchasing it, Anstead has put the property up for sale with Compass for $3.3 million.

The British TV host bought the rustic cottage in the year that followed his split from Christina Haack in September 2020. Feeling "displaced" and "homeless" after moving out of the home he and Haack shared, he immediately began searching for a new place to live. It took him nearly 10 months before he settled on the Laguna Beach cottage, which he called "the Temple House," and that waiting period was actually a blessing in disguise.

"I simplified my life," he told PEOPLE after buying the 3-bedroom home. "I've realized how little I need, and what's important. I don't need anything but Hudson and my health."

Ant Anstead House for Sale
Jack Kahoe | Amplify Marketing

The cottage contains two independent living spaces connected by an interior staircase. The one-bedroom, one-bath lower floor opens to a spacious and lively garden area, while the upper two-bedroom, one-bath floor boasts a wraparound deck that gives residents unparalleled city and beach views.

"The entry moment with its breathtaking ceiling makes this property very special," the Compass listing agent Azita Sadeghi tells PEOPLE. "Laguna has evolved so much over the past 100 years. Finding a charming and authentic Laguna Beach home is really hard to find, you don't really see this type of cottage these days. Finding one with a great plot, established front yard that also oozes character is even rarer as development in Laguna continues at pace. My hope is the home is preserved for another century in all its glory as a nod to this very special and historic Beach community."

Ant Anstead House for Sale
Jack Kahoe | Amplify Marketing

The home also boasts two kitchen units, with the second floor unit fully remodeled. The upgraded cooking space includes skylights, a farmhouse sink and butcher-block countertops. The lower level kitchen has a farmhouse sink and a vintage range to boot.

Ant Anstead House for Sale
Jack Kahoe | Amplify Marketing

On both levels, wood flooring and white board-and-batten walls give the home a cozy, rustic feel, all while allowing plenty of natural light in. A free-standing tub in the lower-level bathroom, along with several windows and French doors scattered throughout, create the perfect balance of an airy yet comfortable living space.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jack Kahoe | Amplify Marketing
R: Caption . PHOTO: Jack Kahoe | Amplify Marketing

Anstead's decision to sell the "house of [his] dreams" so quickly after purchasing it could have something to do with his recent coupling with Judy star Renée Zellweger.

Zellweger, 53, had reportedly been living at the cottage with Anstead in the months following their meeting, and was loving her "new beach life in Laguna."

That October, she sold her Topanaga home for a whopping $6 million and opted for a spot closer to her new beau. The last reports were that she was renting a 4,100 square-foot pad in Laguna Beach near Anstead.

