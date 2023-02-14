Ant Anstead Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Message for Girlfriend Renée Zellweger: 'Today is Reserved for Ren'

Ant Anstead is a romantic at heart!

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, revealed how special the day is for an "old romantic" like him.

"I'm still an old romantic… happy valentines to those that are lucky to have a special partner in their life," he wrote.

The message was posted not with a photo of Anstead and Zellweger, but of him and his 19-year-old daughter, Amelie. He explained the choice, writing, "While today is reserved for Ren I'm lucky to have a second special lady I get to shower love on. Love you my 19 year valentines @amelieanstead 🥰❤️ x"

Ant and Zellweger, 53, first met on the set of his show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, in Spring 2021, and PEOPLE confirmed they were an item in June of that year.

After going Instagram official that September, Ant opened up to PEOPLE about his new relationship with the actress and why they tend to keep their romance low-key.

"Renée and my relationship is something that's really private," he told PEOPLE. "It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

Ant Anstead/Instagram

Since then, Zellweger has joined for a number of events with Ant's family. Along with Amelie, the British car expert shares son Archie, 16, from a previous marriage, and 3-year-old son Hudson with ex-wife Christina Hall.

While Ant didn't show his leading lady in his Instagram posts from the holidays, his followers were quick to spot the Bridget Jones's Diary alum in the background of a few of his photos.

In one post, fans pointed out the actress wearing her favorite orange University of Texas baseball hat and green cargo pants in the background of a shot of Hudson learning how to play cricket.

Ant Anstead/instagram

In another post from the same trip, a different user noticed the actress makes a brief cameo in a video of a "woodland walk" Ant took with his children.

"Renée for the Holiday win!! 😍 Recognize that cap always," the follower wrote, referring to the same orange hat.

Last month, Ant shared a sweet new photo with Zellweger (above) that showed the pair stopping for a dance under some string lights on what appears to be a fancy date night.

"Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…❤️💫x," Ant wrote in the caption.