Ant Anstead Finally Reunites with His Kids in the U.K.: 'Worth Every' Second of Quarantine

Ant Anstead is one proud dad!

Last week, the Wheeler Dealers star, 41, shared a series of adorable photos of him and his two kids spending time together in the U.K. following a previously announced break from social media.

In the series of shots, Ant spends time with his two oldest children — Amelie and Archie — and the trio are seen cuddling with one another as well as enjoying nature and time at restaurants together in the various scenes. At the end of the series, the dad of three poses for a shot where he gives his daughter a mock disapproving look, before the two are seen smiling again in the next picture.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARCHO!!! 🥳🥰🍾🎂🍰🎉🎊🎁 14 😳," Ant began the caption to his post before breaking down the statistics of his trip. "Moments like this - PRICELESS (worth every single one of those seconds)."

Ant then added, "Archo you have grown into such an amazing young man and I love you to my core 🥰❤️," before he noted that an "extra bonus" was being there for his daughter's graduation. "Congratulations Ammo on your graduation!! You make this Daddo so so proud of you as you move into life's next adventure! (The dress 😳😂)," he wrote.

Back in May, Ant previously shared that he was supposed to see his two kids, whom he shares with his ex-wife Louise Herbert, and posted on social media that flights to California were canceled and the two were "still trapped in the U.K."

"Does anyone have a jet that can fly 5500 miles???," he wrote. "Thank god for modern communications and thank god they are also safe!"

Ant also has a young son, Hudson London Anstead, 11 months, whom he shares with wife, Christina Anstead. Christina has two other children, her son Brayden James and daughter Taylor Reese, with her ex, Tarek El Moussa.

El Moussa recently became engaged to his girlfriend, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. The Flipping 101 host also still appears alongside Christina on their hit series, Flip or Flop.

Earlier in August, Ant previously shared that he was putting his mental health first and taking a break from social media alongside a video of his wife, where he wrote, "The world is crazy right now. And for all the good things social media has it also carries a toxic element!"

"I have blocked over 100 people in the last few days. Humans are lashing out. And it saddens me," he continued before he then shared that he would be taking "a little break" from the platform, using his time instead to "pamper the wife, annoy the kids, eat a vast about of carbs and watch movies that were made in the 1980s! 😎"

"Be kind to each other and see ya soon ✌🏼❤️," Ant concluded his post.