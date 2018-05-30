Ant Anstead won’t let miles keep him and Christina El Moussa apart!

After a trip to England, the British TV presenter ran straight into his girlfriend’s arms — and posted the picture to prove it.

“Great to be jet lagged and back in Cali with this lunatic/legend,” he captioned this photo cuddling up to the Flip or Flop star.

He added the hashtag “#luckiest” to show his love to El Moussa, who in return echoed his sentiments in the comment sections.

“I’m the lucky one,” she said. “Love you.”

Not about to let his “queen” get the last word, Anstead responded, “love you MORE.”

Anstead is returning from a surprise visit to Newcastle, England, where he was cheering on his 14-year-old daughter Amelie at her “netball finals.”

“Well it’s taken around 6000 miles of planes, trains and automobiles! One crappy hotel. And some serious amounts of coffee!” he wrote on this video explaining his adventures, all “to surprise my incredible little girl.”

He also caught up with his “little chap,” son, Archie as they sat on the sidelines. The three of them posed for a group selfie that he captioned “She’s in the final!!!! Won all games to get here!! Proudest daddy ever!!!”

Now he’s back in Los Angeles catching up with El Moussa, who finalized her divorce with ex Tarek in January. Despite his exhaustion, he seems to be all smiles next to the HGTV host as they smooch and sip on wine.

The couple first announced their relationship in January, and have been at each other’s sides ever since. From whirlwind vacations to outings out with El Moussa’s two kids, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2, the’ve made quite an impact on each other during their over six-months together.

“[Ant] is an amazing dad to his children and also great with mine,” El Moussa said in a post dedicated to her beaux on his birthday. “He’s already grounded me in so many ways.”